BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport priced at 46.60 Lakhs

BMW has launched its BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport sedan in India. It is a new version of the 3 Series Gran Turismo with added elements and features to make it sportier. The new variant will be available with only a diesel engine as of now. The car will be produced locally at BMW Group plant at Chennai and will be available immediately at all the BMW dealerships.

In a statement, Mr. Vikram Pahwa, President, BMW India said,

“The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo established a new vehicle concept and has become a highly successful model in its segment. The new BMW 320d Gran Turismo exhibits striking sporty elements both inside as well as outside, and creates a perfect interplay of luxury and ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’. With the introduction of this new sportier version, we are offering an attractive choice for our customers who want to elevate the feeling of dynamism and sporty aspirations in their vehicles.”

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport Features

Exterior:

On the exterior, 3 Series GT Sport gets:

Newly designed LED headlights coupled with LED rear lights.

Auto opening & closing tailgate.

Frameless windows on all the doors.

Kidney grille with slats in high-gloss black.

Interior:

On the interior, the car will have:

Sports Seat.

Interior trim in Fine-wood trim Ash Grain and highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome.

Red stitching on steering wheel and gearshift paddles.

Upholstery options like Sensatec Black/Red highlight, Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige, Veneto Beige.

Panoramic glass sunroof.

Three full-size rear seats.

40:20:40 split/folding rear seat bench with folding head restraints and tilt-adjustable backrests.

Two-piece parcel shelf.

205-Watt, 9 speakers Hi-Fi loudspeaker system.

Infotainment system with 22.3 cms colour display, DVD drive, integrated 20GB hard drive.

BMW Navigation System Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS).

BMW Apps.

Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

Rear View Camera along with PDC Rear and Front.

Security:

The car comes with following safety and security features:

Six airbags.

ABS with brake assist.

Dynamic Stability Control including Dynamic Traction Control.

Cornering Brake Control.

Side Impact Protection.

Run-flat tyres with reinforced sidewalls.

Electronic vehicle immobilizer.

Crash sensor.

BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport Engine & Transmission

The diesel engine on 3 Series Gran Turismo Sport is a two litre four cylinder mill producing 190 HP and torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car will be equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Launch control is also available as standard. The engine, transmission combo helps the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 7.7 seconds.

The car will be offered in the following colours:

Non-metallic Alpine White

Metallic Black Sapphire

Metallic Imperial Blue Brilliant Effect.

BMW 3 Series Turismo Sport Price

BMW 320d Gran Turismo Sport: Rs. 46,60,000/-

BMW 3 Series Turismo Sport Spec Sheet





