BMW X3 petrol to cost Rs. 56.9 Lakh…
BMW X3 with a diesel motor was launched in India back in April 2018. Now, to expand the lineup further, BMW has launched the petrol version of the car yesterday. The petrol X3 will only be available in one variant i.e. the Luxury Line. The car will be locally produced here at BMW’s Chennai plant. The car can already be ordered at various BMW dealerships across the country since yesterday, the 12th of June.
On the launch, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X range is a pioneer in the Sports Activity Vehicle segment. The BMW X3 has been extremely successful as it combines supreme SAV characteristics with comfort and everyday suitability. With the
launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option. With cutting-edge BMW TwinPower Turbo technology is at its core, this engine spells power and performance. The
xDrive technology in the BMW X3 ensures unhindered progress, not only when travelling
along rutted gravel or sand tracks, over churned-up ground or in deep mud, but also on city roads with high speed bumps.”
BMW X3 Petrol Exteriors
On the outside, the BMW X3 petrol gets the following:
- Boldly enhanced, distinctive BMW signature double kidney grille.
- Fully Adaptive LED headlights
- LED fog lamps with Hexagonal Design
- LED tail lights
- Roof spoiler
- Chrome exhaust tailpipes on both sides
- Automatic tailgate operation for opening and closing
- Chrome radiator grille bars
- Two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim
- Air-breather in chrome
- 19” light-alloy wheels
BMW X3 Petrol Interiors
On the interior, the X3 petrol will have:
- X logo in chrome on the doors and centre console
- Cabin noise insulation
- Adjustable rear seat backrest
- Rear window sunblind
- Enlarged panoramic sunroof
- Ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs
- 550 litres extendable to 1,600 litres
- 40/20/40 split seats
- Leather upholstery in Vernasca
- Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching
- Fine-wood trim in poplar gain grey
BMW X3 Other Features
Also, X3 gets some very interesting feature like:
- BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with the car always
- Welcome carpet light
- Rear view camera with park assist
- Wireless charging in smartphone holder
- 12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display
- BMW iDrive including touch controller
- BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touchscreen)
- 600 Watts Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon
- Apple Car Play®
- BMW Apps
- Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB
BMW X3 Petrol Safety Features
On the safety front, the car comes equipped with:
- 6 airbags
- Attentiveness Assistance
- Dynamic Stability
- Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC)
- Electric parking brake with auto hold
- Side-impact protection
- Electronic vehicle immobilizer
- Crash sensor
- ISOFIX child seat mounting
BMW X3 Petrol Engine & Transmission
The petrol engine on X3 is a two litre four cylinder mill equipped with BMW’s TwinPower Turbo. It produces 252 HP of power and torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car is equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. It also gets steering mounted paddle shifters for manual gear shifting. The engine, transmission combo helps the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds.
BMW X3 Petrol Price
|BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury Line
|: INR 56,90,000