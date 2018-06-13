BMW X3 petrol to cost Rs. 56.9 Lakh…

BMW X3 with a diesel motor was launched in India back in April 2018. Now, to expand the lineup further, BMW has launched the petrol version of the car yesterday. The petrol X3 will only be available in one variant i.e. the Luxury Line. The car will be locally produced here at BMW’s Chennai plant. The car can already be ordered at various BMW dealerships across the country since yesterday, the 12th of June.

On the launch, Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X range is a pioneer in the Sports Activity Vehicle segment. The BMW X3 has been extremely successful as it combines supreme SAV characteristics with comfort and everyday suitability. With the

launch of the all-new BMW X3 xDrive30i, now our customers can also experience unadulterated driving pleasure in a refined petrol engine option. With cutting-edge BMW TwinPower Turbo technology is at its core, this engine spells power and performance. The

xDrive technology in the BMW X3 ensures unhindered progress, not only when travelling

along rutted gravel or sand tracks, over churned-up ground or in deep mud, but also on city roads with high speed bumps.”

BMW X3 Petrol Exteriors

On the outside, the BMW X3 petrol gets the following:

Boldly enhanced, distinctive BMW signature double kidney grille.

Fully Adaptive LED headlights

LED fog lamps with Hexagonal Design

LED tail lights

Roof spoiler

Chrome exhaust tailpipes on both sides

Automatic tailgate operation for opening and closing

Chrome radiator grille bars

Two-tone underbody protection in frozen grey matt with chrome trim

Air-breather in chrome

19” light-alloy wheels

BMW X3 Petrol Interiors

On the interior, the X3 petrol will have:

X logo in chrome on the doors and centre console

Cabin noise insulation

Adjustable rear seat backrest

Rear window sunblind

Enlarged panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs

550 litres extendable to 1,600 litres

40/20/40 split seats

Leather upholstery in Vernasca

Sensatec-covered instrument panel with contrast stitching

Fine-wood trim in poplar gain grey

BMW X3 Other Features

Also, X3 gets some very interesting feature like:

BMW display key that allows drivers to keep in contact with the car always

Welcome carpet light

Rear view camera with park assist

Wireless charging in smartphone holder

12.3-inch Multifunction Instrument Display

BMW iDrive including touch controller

BMW Navigation Professional (with 10.25-inch touchscreen)

600 Watts Surround Sound system from Harman Kardon

Apple Car Play®

BMW Apps

Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB

BMW X3 Petrol Safety Features

On the safety front, the car comes equipped with:

6 airbags

Attentiveness Assistance

Dynamic Stability

Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC)

Electric parking brake with auto hold

Side-impact protection

Electronic vehicle immobilizer

Crash sensor

ISOFIX child seat mounting

BMW X3 Petrol Engine & Transmission

The petrol engine on X3 is a two litre four cylinder mill equipped with BMW’s TwinPower Turbo. It produces 252 HP of power and torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car is equipped with an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission. It also gets steering mounted paddle shifters for manual gear shifting. The engine, transmission combo helps the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.3 seconds.

BMW X3 Petrol Price

BMW X3 xDrive30i Luxury Line : INR 56,90,000

X3 Petrol Specsheet





