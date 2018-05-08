2018 Ford Figo Aspire launch expected next month…

The facelifted 2018 Ford Figo Aspire has already begun reaching dealerships, though in a camouflage. We had earlier reported that Ford has already stopped the production of the current version and also shared the spy pics of the new Aspire sedan. Now, very clear pictures of the car have been leaked again on the web. These were shared by motoroctane.com recently.

Ford appears to be taking the Indian market very seriously. After the launch of Ecosport last year, it recently did some rejig to its variants to make them more attractive. It also launched its Freestyle cross hatch recently and has been reported redying new variants of Ecosport to enhance the lineup. 2018 Figo Aspire will be its third new offering in quick succession, in our market. Not just this, Ford has also showcased the new 2018 Figo (named Ka+) internationally, early this year. We are expecting it to be launched here soon too. A lot of the styling cues from this car appears to be relayed to the new Aspire as well.

2018 Ford Figo Aspire Updates

We can see the following updates on the new car in the spy pics:

Exterior

A new front grill with a hexagonal shape and meshed pattern

The front bumper is slightly redone with a smaller air dam

On the rear, the bumper gets some minor tweaks

Interior

The car will now get a touchscreen infotainment system, similar to the Freestyle

The black & beige interior theme will continue but the upholstery looks different

2018 Ford Figo Aspire Engines

The car is expected to come powered by the new 1.2L, 3 cylinder Dragon series petrol engine introduced on the Freestyle. It produces 96PS of power and 120Nm torque. The diesel engine will be carried forward from the old model. It is a 1.5L motor producing 100PS and 215 Nm of torque. From the spy pics, it is clear that the car will also get an automatic transmission. This should be the same 6-speed torque converter unit seen on the Ecosport and expected to be offered on the petrol version.

In addition to the above updates, we expect the car to get features like dual airbags and ABS+EBD as standard, an option of side and curtain airbags on higher variants, rear view camera, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers etc. among others. The launch of the car may happen in June 2018 as per the speculations.

Ford is known to make cars with exceptional handling and ride quality. With the induction of new Dragon series petrol engine in the Aspire, it now gets the much-needed performance boost which was somewhat lacking in the older version. Looking at the pricing of Freestyle, we expect Ford will price Figo Aspire aggressively too. With all modern features, good ride & performance combination and aggressive pricing, Ford will have a very strong competitor on offer in the very hotly contested compact sedan segment.

