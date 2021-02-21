CEAT Tyres Will Now Come With Performance Indicators

The new premium range of tyres from CEAT will come with performance indicator ratings like tyre noise level, wet grip, rolling resistance, etc.

One of India’s leading tyre manufacturers – CEAT Tyres on Monday announced the launch of label-rated tyres in India, in line with the international rating systems that exist in the tyre industry. This will help the buyers make an informed decision before purchasing the tyres for their vehicles.

Under this new initiative, the company will offer such label ratings for its premium brands, including Fuelsmarrt and SecuraDrive range. The ratings will give information about the performance indicators such as tyre noise level, wet grip, rolling resistance, etc.

The Fuelsmarrt tyres are available in 12-14 inches for the premium hatchbacks, the 15-inch SecuraDrive range of tyres are good for premium sedans and compact SUVs, the company said in the statement.

While the higher rated rolling resistance indicates better fuel efficiency in the vehicle, the wet grip indicates the solid braking capacity of the tyre. Apart from that, it goes without saying that the lower noise levels will make the ride a more comfortable one.

It is to be noted that the company has already implemented such ratings for its tyres in the European and Middle-East markets, as per the regulation demands in the regions. Now, this comes to India, as well. With this, the company claims that it aims to help customers make smart and well-informed choices.

-Moin Ahmed