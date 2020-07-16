Advertisement

Ford Bronco launch next year; The Bronco four-door was discontinued back in 1996, now back in three variants, including two and four-door versions.

Ford has unveiled the 2021 version of the new Bronco line-up, thereby resurrecting the four-door version of the brand that was taken off shelves in the year 1996.

The SUV comes in three different variants – and the initial line-up includes two and four-door off-roaders with removable roofs and doors. The Bronco family re-enters the scene with the all-new 4×4 line-up. The cars are expected to roll off the production lines in early 2021 and launch sometime later in the year.

Ford says that it saw a ‘stampede of reservations’ for the new Bronco SUV that crashed its website. The new cars come with features including off-road mapping and drive technologies, trail control (which is the cruise control for low-speed trail driving), etc.

Speaking on occasion, Jim Farley – the Chief Operating Officer at Ford, said that the SUV is built with the toughness of an F-series truck and performance spirit of Mustang.

“The cars come wrapped in one of the most stunning and functional off-road designs that’s true to the original Bronco design DNA.”,

he added.

Bronco will come with two engine options – EcoBoost turbocharged 2.3 liter and 2.7 liter V6 – both petrol. Apart from 4×4 gear, Bronco will come with a ground clearance of 292 mm and water wading capability of about 850 mm.

Bronco is not just one model and basically Ford is trying to replicate the success and flavor of Jeep Wrangler.

– Moin Ahmed