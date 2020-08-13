Advertisement

Ford Freestyle Flair price increment over the Titanium trim is ₹30,000. It is available in both petrol and diesel variants…

As the nation is ready to welcome the festive season, automobile manufacturers in India are gearing up to make the most out of it after a terribly dull fiscal so far. American automaker Ford Motors has launched the new special edition -Freestyle Flair.

The Freestyle Flair replaces the ‘Titanium’ version to become the top-of-the-line variant in the range. The new edition of the car is offered in both petrol and diesel trims.

Freestyle Flair comes with a 1.2 liter, three-cylinder, BS6 petrol mill that produces 96 hp power and 119 Nm torque. If you want to opt for the diesel variant, it comes with a 1.5 liter, four-cylinder, BS6 engine that produces 100 hp power and 215 Nm torque. Both these engines are mated to 5-speed manual gearboxes.

The new variant gets updates in terms of styling on both the interiors and exteriors of the car. It gets a sporty red and black theme, including gloss black roof, black alloy wheels, red-colored outside RVMs, skid plates, and roof rails.

Talking about the interiors, the car gets red accents on the door handles, black and grey interior finish, and the word ‘Flair’ stitched onto the seats of the car.

Ford Freestyle Flair Price

Flair Petrol Rs 7.69 Lakh Flair Diesel Rs 8.79 Lakh *prices ex-showroom Delhi

This means that the Flair variant is expensive by Rs. 30,000 each on the respective Titanium spec models.

In terms of features, it comes with six airbags, a 7-inch infotainment system loaded with navigation system (without Apple Carplay or Android Auto), rear-view parking camera, remote central locking, automatic climate control and more. It also gets Ford’s connectivity suite – FordPass, that is offered on the other models, as well.

-Moin Ahmed