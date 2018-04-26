Ford Freestyle launched at a starting price of Rs.5.09 Lakh…

Freestyle “Compact Utility Vehicle”, as Ford likes to call it, has been launched in India today. The cross hatchback is based on Ford’s Figo and is introduced at a starting price of Rs. 509,000/- for base petrol variant. It is interesting to see that this price is lower than the base price of the current Figo by around Rs. 42,000. Looking at this pricing, we can expect a price cut on the upcoming Figo facelift too. Ford Freestyle will come in four variants namely Ambiente, Trend, Titanium and Titanium+.

In a statement, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, President and Managing director, Ford India said,“The all-new Ford Freestyle is a cool-new car for the young, new age, emerging Indian

customers who aspire to own an SUV-like vehicle. The compact utility vehicle is yet another segment created by Ford and will complement our existing portfolio of capable SUVs like Ford EcoSport and Ford Endeavour.”

Ford Freestyle will come powered by both petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine on offer is an all-new three cylinder 1.2L one, producing 96PS and 120Nm torque. The diesel motor is the same 1.5L, producing 100 PS power & 215 Nm torque, which does duty on some other Ford cars as well. Both these engines will come mated to an all new 5-speed manual transmission. As per Ford, the new gearbox is 15% lighter and aids in higher fuel economy while having reduced NVH levels. It also consumes 40% lesser gear oil than the older unit.

Ford Freestyle Features

Here is a list of some of the features available on Freestyle:

Active Rollover Prevention (ARP): The feature works with the Electronic Stability Control and applies brakes on relevant wheels to decrease engine torque and help prevent any potential rollover situations

Tuned suspension with TCS

ABS + EBD

Hill launch assist, a segment first

Driver + Passenger airbags on Ambiente, Trend, Titanium variants and 6 airbags on the top end Titanium+ variant

15-inch black alloy wheels

SYNC 3 infotainment system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

Reverse parking camera

Keyless entry and push-button start

Automatic climate control

Ford Freestyle boasts of 190mm ground clearance. The track width of the car has also been increased to make it more suitable to tackle different terrains. It comes with a boot capacity of 257 litres. The car will be available in six shades Canyon Ridge, Moondust Silver, Oxford White, Smoke Grey, Absolute Black and an all-new White Gold.

Ford Freestyle Price

Here is a quick view of Ford Freestyle’s pricing:

Variant Petrol Diesel Ford Freestyle Ambiente Rs. 509,000/- Rs. 609,000/- Ford Freestyle Trend Rs. 599,000/- Rs. 699,000/- Ford Freestyle Titanium Rs. 639,000/- Rs. 735,000/- Ford Freestyle Titanium+ Rs. 694,000/- Rs. 789,000/-

Also read: New Honda Amaze Launch On 16th May, 2018; Gets A Diesel CVT





Comments