Hyundai Creta Facelift launch expected on May 22…

Hyundai Creta Facelift has been caught testing very frequently in past few weeks. Now, if a story from Autocar is to be believed, the car will be launching very soon in India. By “soon” we mean May 22, 2018. The dealer training is already underway and a variant wise feature & engine list has also been leaked. This detailed list was shared on TeamBHP by a reader.

The facelift will be more of a nip and tuck job with some cosmetic changes and enhancements to the feature list. In addition to this, Hyundai is also doing some rejig to its variant lineup. Let’s have a quick look at what to expect from the Creta Facelift.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Exterior Updates:

As reported by us earlier, here are the updates to be expected on the exterior of the new car:

A redesigned hexagonal front grille with a chrome surround

New fog lamp housings

A redesigned meatier two-tone bumper with a blacked-out air dam

New Passion Orange and Marina Blue colour options

It also looks like the Earth Brown and Mystic Blue colours, from the existing version, will be discontinued on the facelift. There will be dual tone options also available, in White + Black and Orange + Black shades.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Engines:

Hyundai Creta Facelift will be available with the same engine options as the current version. The car will come powered by:

1.6L 4 cylinder petrol engine producing 123PS power and 15.4Kgm torque. This engine will be available on E, E+, SX, SX(Dual) and SX(O) variants with a Manual gearbox. The Auto box will only be available on SX variant.

1.4L 4 cylinder diesel engine producing 90PS power and 22.4Kgm torque. This will be available on E+ & S variants and with just a Manual gearbox.

1.6L 4 cylinder diesel engine producing 128PS power and 26.5Kgm of torque. This will be available on SX, SX(Dual) and SX(O) variants with a manual gearbox. The Auto box and this engine combination will be available on S and SX variants.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Features:

Here is a quick rundown of the various features available on the Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Sharkfin Antenna

17″ alloy wheels

Projector headlamps

Sunroof

6 way electrically adjustable driver seats

Cruise control

LED positioning lights and DRLs

Smart key band

Wireless smartphone charger

Six airbags

Hill assist

Parking sensors and camera

Isofix

Dual airbags and ABS is kept standard across all the variants. One thing to notice is, Hyundai has dropped the S+, SX+ and SX+(Dual Tone) variants from the lineup while adding the SX(Dual) one. The bookings have already begun for the new car and deliveries are expected to start by month end.





