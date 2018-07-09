Facelifted Hyundai Elantra is expected to be launched in South Korea by next month…

Hyundai Elantra was first introduced in the market in 1990. The car made it to India only in the year 2004, in its third generation avatar. Though priced well and came with many features, it did not do very well here. The fourth generation car never made it to our market and Hyundai ended up launching the fifth generation model with the fluidic design, in 2012. This car was a leap forward in terms of design and features it offered as compared to the third-gen Elantra and ended up performing decently well here. Looking at its performance in our market, Hyundai decided to bring the all-new sixth-gen model to India as well and launched it in the year 2016. The new car again came feature loaded with some very exciting engine and transmission combinations.

Now, Hyundai is planning to give this 6th generation model an update and recently, some spy pics of the upcoming car were leaked online (source). The car, though just a refresh, appears to have received major design updates both on the front and rear. Additionally, we can also expect some changes on the inside as well with the addition of more features to the already loaded car.

Hyundai Elantra Facelift Updates

Let’s have a look at what updates can we expect on the new car:

Front

The first change to be noticed is the all-new grille design following Hyundai’s new cascading design pattern. This is very similar to the one seen on new Verna & Creta.

The front is way more angular and sharp than the current generation car.

The car will feature all new triangular headlamps which add to its sharpness.

The headlights have DRLs, projector units and houses turn indicators as well.

The front bumper is also completely redesigned, housing the all-new triangular fog lamps and a chrome band running across its full length.

Rear

On the rear, the car gets all new slimmer wraparound LED tail lamps.

The boot lid gets a new design and now has Elantra written across it, a cool new addition.

The rear bumper is also newly designed and will house the number plate now.

It will also house the reverse lamps, fog lamps and big reflectors in it.

The overall design has become very aggressive and the car looks really menacing, especially in the black colour.

We expect that the car to be more or less untouched mechanically and will come with the same engine & transmission options. There is a speculation that the car will get a mild hybrid tech as an option. In India, the car is offered with a 2.0L petrol engine producing 152PS power and 190Nm torque mated to a 6 speed MT & AT gearbox. There is a 1.6 diesel also on offer which produces 128PS power and 260Nm torque. It comes mated to 6 speed MT and AT gearbox.

The car is expected to be launched first in the South Korean market in August followed by other markets worldwide. We may only get it in India sometime next year. Once launched, it will compete against the Toyota Corolla and Skoda Octavia here in India.





