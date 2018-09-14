Hyundai Verna anniversary edition prices begin at Rs. 11.69 Lakh…

Hyundai has launched the anniversary edition of the Next Gen Verna mid-size sedan. Verna is in its third generation in India and fifth worldwide. The car was first launched here in 2006 and then got a generation change in 2011. The third generation of Verna was introduced in India last year and this anniversary edition is launched to celebrate its 1st anniversary here. This new edition of the car will be limited to 1000 numbers and gets few cosmetic changes & additional features.

On the launch of the anniversary edition Verna, Mr. Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The Next-Gen VERNA is a Game Changer product which has won the hearts of Indian and global customers since its launch in August 2017 and is the preferred choice of auto experts. As the Next-Gen VERNA marks its first year Anniversary in India, our endeavour is to delight customers with the New VERNA Anniversary Edition featuring look including an attractive new exterior colour that will make the VERNA even more aspirational.”

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Features

The anniversary edition Verna will be based on the top end SX(O) variant of the car. It will be available in both petrol (MT & AT) & diesel (MT) version. Here is a quick overview of the different features offered on the new variant:

Exteriors:

The special edition model will be available in two colours, an all-new Marina Blue and Polar White

Front and rear skid plate

Black ORVM (Marina Blue only)

Black Shark Fin antenna on Marina Blue colour & body cloured Shark Fin antenna on Polar White option

Rear spoiler

Anniversary Edition emblem engraved

Interiors:

Wireless phone charging

All black interior upholstery with contrast blue stitching

All black theme dashboard with blue colour accents on the AC vents

In addition to this, the car will carry all the features of the SX(O) variant like a sunroof, ventilated seats, smart trunk, telematics etc.

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Engine & Transmission

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition will be offered with both Petrol and Diesel engine options. The petrol engine is a 1.6L one producing 123PS power and 15.4KgM torque. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The diesel engine on offer is a 1.6L CRDI engine producing 128PS power and 26.5 KgM of torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Hyundai Verna Anniversary Edition Price (ex-showroom Delhi)

SX(O) MT Petrol Rs. 11,69,413 SX(O) AT Petrol Rs. 12,83,413 SX(O) MT Diesel Rs. 13,03,413

Since its launch, Verna has won many awards in India and has been one of Hyundai’s most successful offerings here. They have already sold around 53,000 units domestically in the past one year. The car competes against the Japanese heavyweights like the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and also the Europeans like the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid.





