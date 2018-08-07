Nissan Kicks expected to launch in India in January 2019…

Nissan Kicks, company’s Creta rival, has been spied testing in India for the first time. Spy pics of the car were shared in a story done by IndianAutosBlog recently. Nissan had announced its new strategy a few days ago where they highlighted that “Nissan” branded vehicles will only be available in Rs. 10 Lakh and above space. Datsun will be their go-to brand, from now on, for under Rs. 10 Lakh products. Kicks will be one of the first products as part of the new strategy. With Kicks, Nissan will break its hiatus and bring its second contender in the lucrative compact SUV space. The car is expected to be launched in January 2019 as reported by Car&Bike.

The Indian Nissan Kicks is expected to be slightly different from its international version. It is expected to get more space inside and also more tech connectivity features. Overall, the design language is expected to remain the same as the international model.

Nissan Kicks Features

If we look at the international Nissan Kicks, it comes with the following features:

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto and Apple Car Play

Auto climate control

Intelligent around view monitor

Auto-locking feature on doors

Keyless entry and push-button start

Cruise control

Front, side, curtain and knee airbags

Stability and traction control

Automatic emergency braking and forward collision warning

Blind spot warning

Rear cross traffic alert

17″ alloy wheels

We will have to wait and see how many of these or which additional features will make it to the Indian Kicks.

Nissan Kicks Engine & Transmission

Nissan Kicks is expected to get the same engines and transmission options as the Terrano, Duster and Captur. It will be offered in both the diesel as well as the petrol variant. The diesel engine is expected to be the 1.5L four cylinder one producing 110PS and 245Nm torque. This will come mated to an MT and might get an AMT option too, similar to the Duster/Terrano. The petrol engine might be the 1.6L one available on Terrano or the 1.5L one on the Duster. In addition to an MT, it might also get an autobox as it is what the market is demanding these days.

Nissan Kicks is expected to be priced between Rs. 11 Lakh and Rs. 16 Lakh. It will directly compete with Hyundai Creta and Renault Captur in terms of size & design. It will also be up against the likes of Mahindra Scorpio, lower variants of Jeep Compass & Mahindra XUV500 and the upcoming Tata Harrier.





