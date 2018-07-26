Mahindra Furio range has been developed with an investment of INR.600 Crores…

Mahindra Furio range of intermediate commercial vehicles was unveiled on 24th July. This marks Mahindra’s entry into the ICV space. With this, Mahindra has taken one more step towards becoming full range commercial vehicle player. Furio range of vehicles has been designed by Pininfarina, which Mahindra acquired some time back.

On the unveiling, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd said,“The unveiling of the new FURIO range of ICV trucks is a defining moment for our Truck and Bus business as we are set to enter a new orbit and become a full range commercial vehicle player. With Pininfarina inspired design, the FURIO is set to be a game changer for us and perhaps for the industry, giving the new truck one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable cabins that will set new standards. I am confident that just like the BLAZO HCV Series, the FURIO range of ICVs will also set new benchmarks for performance, earnings and deliver better value to customers.”

Additionally, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Added,“The Mahindra FURIO bears testimony to Mahindra’s capability of bringing the best to Indian customers, since it is based on meticulously gathered customer insights. The launch of the FURIO comes closely on the heels of the successful introduction of Mahindra’s HCV range of trucks, the BLAZO, which also resulted in substantial volume and market share growth for Mahindra. With the addition of this new range of ICVs, MTB will emerge as a complete trucking solutions provider in the Indian CV market.”

Also, Vinod Sahay, CEO, Mahindra Truck and Bus and Construction Equipment

Divisions, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Indian ICV customers have been longing for a truck which can deliver higher earnings, lower operating costs, better safety, improved ergonomics, a comfortable ride and most importantly a world-class ownership experience, as an ideal package. Our new FURIO range is built precisely around these elements and we are confident that it will soon be a preferred choice for ICV customers. At Mahindra Truck and Bus Division we have revamped our portfolio and offered assurances to our customers which in turn have enabled us to outpace the market growth. Going forward we are poised to redefine the way business is done in the ICV category and hope to have a significant share of that segment.”

Mahindra Furio ICV Highlights

Here are some highlights of the Furio range of ICV’s from Mahindra:

Furio’s Cabin has been designed by Pininfarina.

Mahindra claims to offer one of the safest, most ergonomic and comfortable cabins through this range.

These ICV’s will come powered by the super-efficient, lightweight, low friction, MDI Tech engine, with FuelSmart technology.

The Furio range of vehicles was tested for over 17 lakh kms across various terrains in India over more than 1,000 trials.

These vehicles will be produced at Mahindra’s world class manufacturing facility at Chakan near Pune.

These will be supported by service and spares network comprising of 100 3S dealerships, 149 authorized service centres, 2,900 roadside assistance points, a spares network of 1,600 retail outlets and 32 strategically located Parts Plazas.

Commercial vehicle space in India is becoming extremely competitive with many international players entering it as well. With ever improving road network and ease of vehicular movement between states due to the advent of laws like GST, this space has become very lucrative for the vehicle manufacturers. Mahindra is taking a lot of steps to increase its share in a market which is heavily dominated by Tata’s currently. They have been launching many vehicles to cover all the segments of this space and the Furio will help them to up the ante further. They have already reached a number of 40,000 HCV trucks on Indian roads in a short span and are looking to move forward very aggressively. Looking at all this, we surely are ready for some fireworks in the commercial vehicle space in coming time.





