In September 2013, Mahindra successfully purchased Navistar Group’s stake in Mahindra Navistar Automotive Ltd. (MNAL) and Mahindra Navistar Engine Pvt. Ltd. (MNEPL). The deal gained regulatory approval in India and Mahindra took over full ownership of the company and continued its business operations. Post successful completion of the purchase of its stakes, Mahindra has made some solid advances in the company, one of which is the launch of the grand BLAZO in early 2016.

Over the course of four years, Mahindra Truck and Bus has actively promoted its vehicles and various propositions through TV commercials and digital media. Its Facebook handle earlier was per the joint venture with Navistar due to the different business propositions. Going forward all media communications (includes the digital and social media) & existing properties will also be owned & renamed under Mahindra Truck and Bus.

About Mahindra Truck and Bus

Mahindra Truck and Bus is a division of the Automotive and Farm sector of the US $ 19.6 billion Mahindra Group that provides an entire line of integrated trucking solutions.

The company has taken outperformance to the next level, by creating trucks that are specifically designed for different applications and deliver outperformance whatever be the business needs. From Transit mixers and bulkers to car carriers and refrigerated containers, Mahindra Truck and Bus provides an entire line of integrated trucking solutions that helps customers profit by giving them the advantage of quick turnaround time and reliability along with the assurance of Mahindra excellence in every aspect.

The HCV product range has been engineered for Indian requirements with the underlying philosophy of; Made in India, Made for India’. In HCV segment, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division already has reached more than 30,000 trucks on road. The company is in process of addressing every segment of the commercial vehicle market; form 3.5 tonne GVW to 49 tonne GVW, with variants that meet the varying needs of passenger transport, cargo and specialized load applications. The new range of medium and heavy commercial vehicle is being manufactured at the new green field plant at Chakan. The plant, which spans over 700 acres, has been set up with an investment of over Rs. 4,000 Crore and is producing other Mahindra products as well. This helps the Mahindra group to leverage the benefits of synergies of an integrated manufacturing facility. The company offers 5 Years or 5 Lac Km Transferable Warranty, which is an industry first and a cost-effective AMC.

In the LCV segment, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division has a market share of 9.8%. It is all set to further strengthen its position across India with over 1,50,000 vehicles already on the roads. The entire range of LCV Load vehicles and Buses are manufactured in the Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. facility at Zaheerabad.

Mahindra Truck and Bus has rapidly expanded its after sales service and spares network which now includes 93 nos. 3S dealerships, 120 Authorized Service centers and 2900 roadside assistance points; and spares network of 2069 retail outlets to further improve the reach of support for customers on important trucking routes. The company also has India’s first multi-lingual helpline, NOW, which is manned by technical experts to provide instant support to customers. The NOW mobile service vans and mobile workshops further add to the reach and agility of the support network.

