Mahindra Marazzo to be launched by the end of Q2…

U321 MPV has been named Mahindra Marazzo officially. The official name and design language of the upcoming MPV were revealed in an event held today. The name is derived from a word in Basque, a sub-language of Spanish, meaning “Shark”. The car’s design is heavily inspired by a Shark and hence, the name. Marazzo has been developed together by Mahindra’s North America Technical Centre (MNATC) and Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai. The car is designed by The Mahindra Design Studio, Kandiwali in collaboration with Pininfarina, the global design house owned by Mahindra.

At the name reveal event, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd. said,“The shark-inspired Marazzo symbolizes the next generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles. A collaborative effort of Pininfarina, Mahindra Design Studio, MNATC and MRV, Marazzo is born of a vision to design a global vehicle with quality and refinement keeping in mind the aspirations of our customers.”

Additionally, Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. added, “The intense process of development and refinement of the Marazzo is comparable to any global vehicle and incorporates a number of innovations. This has delivered better space, smoother ride with a quieter cabin, best-in-class cooling, excellent safety and a tough body construction in the Marazzo. Infact the Marazzo has the largest footprint (wheelbase x front track) of any Mahindra vehicle. I am confident that it will set a new benchmark and become a game-changer in its segment”.

Mahindra Marazzo Highlights

During the event, many aspects of the upcoming car were highlighted. Let’s quickly have a look at them:

The front grille of the car is designed to mimic the intimidating look of shark face and teeth.

The tail light is a direct replica of the tail of a shark.

The car will feature a shark fin antenna to keep the continuity in the design language.

A very interesting addition is the industry 1st Surround Cool tech which has a blower plus diffuser. This will run across the ceiling of the cabin, reminiscent of a shark’s spine. This unit will help provide much better cooling for all the seats, especially the rear ones.

The car will also feature leatherette interiors to give it a premium feel.

There will be two seat configurations on offer, a 7 and an 8 seater one.

The car will have the longest footprint of all the Mahindra cars.

The instrumentation cluster was also showcased. It highlighted the presence of a large MID between the two round meters. Also, the meters will be surrounded in a purple coloured light. The needles will also be lit in purple.

Mahindra Marazzo Features

Though nothing much was spoken about the features of the car, we can expect it to come fully loaded with all the latest tech. Features like Mahindra’s latest touchscreen infotainment system with apple car play and android auto, auto climate control, dual tone interiors with piano black inserts on the dash, projector headlamps, DRLs and steering mounted controls will be on offer among others. Additionally, if we have a look at the picture of the instrument console, we can see two distinct light-signs illuminated. One of them is of a 4WD system. If this is true, Marazzo will be the first MPV to feature a 4WD system. Additionally, we also can see another light for an auto start-stop function. This means the car may come with Mahindra’s micro-hybrid technology as well.

Mahindra Marazzo Engine & Transmission

Officially, nothing was communicated about the engine, apart from calling it a “virtually new one”. If we trust Autocar, Marazzo may come with a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing around 121hp and 300Nm torque. It will come paired with a six-speed manual gearbox initially and an auto box may come later.

Mahindra Marazzo will be manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik manufacturing facility and is based on a completely new platform. Once launched before the Q2 end, it will be positioned as a premium offering. The care will be placed above Xylo, rather than replacing it. In terms of competition, the car will directly compete with Renault Lodgy & Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on the one end and Toyota Innova on the other.





