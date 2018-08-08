Mahindra Y400 launch planned later this year

Production ready Mahindra Y400 has been showcased recently in Mumbai. The upcoming luxury SUV is based on the SsangYong’s G4 Rexton based. New generation Rexton made its global debut at the 2017 Seoul Motor Show. It was showcased as a Mahindra branded car at 2018 AutoExpo. Mahindra confirmed that the car will make its India debut by 2018 end but, with a different name. There is a speculation that it will be named XUV700 but, nothing is confirmed.

The new generation Rexton features a completely different design than its predecessor and looks more matured & premium. Once launched, the car will be offered with a 2.2L diesel engine which will produce 178PS power and 420Nm torque. This will come mated to a 7 speed, Mercedes sourced, automatic gearbox. There is no word on manual version as yet.

Mahindra Y400 features

The Indian version of all-new G4 Rexton will have features at par with its international sibling. It will get things like:

Leather upholstery

Ventilated seats

Dual zone climate control

Electric sunroof

8-inch infotainment system with navigation

9 airbags

HID headlamps

LED DRL’s

18-inch alloys.

Once launched in India, Mahindra’s version of G4 Rexton will take on the likes of Ford Endeavour, Isuzu MUX and Toyota Fortuner. If Mahindra ends up pricing the car well, it will have one more winner at hand similar to the XUV500.

Spy Pic Source: GaadiWaadi





