Mahindra U321 MPV lunch expected by year-end…

Mahindra has been one of the top players in the SUV segment but has not tasted the same success in the MPV space. While Xylo is still there in the market, the numbers in which it sells is quite less as compared to the segment leader, the Toyota Innova. To up its game, Mahindra has been developing and testing a new MPV for quite some time. The vehicle is codenamed Mahindra U321 but, there is no hint of its real name yet. New spy shots of a highly camouflaged test mule of this car have again surfaced. Recently, NDTV Car&Bike did a story on this sharing these spy pics. Additionally, IndiasAutoBlog had also shared some spy pics of the front end of the car, a month ago.

Mahindra U321 features

If we dissect these spy pics, some very interesting things can be noticed:

The car has a chrome toothed front grill very similar to the New Scorpio

The headlights will feature a projector headlamp unit

It will also feature LED DRL’s enclosed in the fog lamp units

The car appears to have a long wheelbase and its design is pretty attractive

It has vertically stacked tail lamps and a bigger tailgate

A high mounted LED brake light can also be seen

The ORVM’s appear to be fairly large and should also get turn-indicators on them

All these features make it look more of a premium offering from Mahindra. The front of the car is very XUV like and it is supposed to be built on the same monocoque platform. It is also speculated that the car will feature a 1.6L turbo diesel engine, co-developed with SsangYong. This motor is supposed to develop 135 BHP power and 305 Nm torque. The car is also expected to have a petrol variant, which seems logical as the market is again moving towards them.

On the inside, we expect the car to be nicely kitted with features like touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control etc. on the same lines as other recent offerings from Mahindra. The car is also expected to have a 7 and an 8 seat configuration.

If all these speculations turn out to be true and Mahindra price this car well, they will have a winner at hand. The car is expected to be launching later this year.





