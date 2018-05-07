Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift gets airbags and ABS as standard…

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was launched in India in 2016. It was Maruti’s answer to the very hotly contested compact SUV segment. It has been a phenomenal performer for Maruti and has become a top seller in the segment. With the multitude of rivals upgrading their offerings, the segment is getting more and more competitive than ever. To counter this, it was expected that Maruti will soon be upgrading the Vitara Brezza. Now, as a confirmation, some spy pics of the updated car have surfaced on the web. These were shared in a story published by gaadiwaadi.com.

Maruti appears to have just given some cosmetic upgrades to the car in the current facelift. There was a speculation earlier that the car will get an AMT and a petrol version but, these still remain unseen. The biggest change in the upgraded car is that the dual airbags and ABS are standard on all the variants. What this means is the optional or (O) version on LDi and VDi variants have been done away with. Also, the parking sensors have been made standard across the line.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Updates

Additionally, here are the other changes that can be seen on the facelifted car:

A new black interior colour theme has replaced the old grey one.

New chrome front grill and a chrome rear door applique have been introduced. These will be available right from the base model.

Black coloured alloy wheels on the higher end variants.

No name and variant badging on the rear door.

Blue colour from the old model has been discontinued and a new Dark Orange shade has been introduced on the top variant. A spy pic of this shade was shared recently by NDTV Car & Bike.

Mechanically, the car remains exactly the same as the older model. It will come powered by a 1.3L diesel engine producing 90PS power and 200Nm torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift Pricing

Here is a quick overview of pricing (ex-showroom Delhi) for the facelift:





Version Price LDi Rs. 7.52 Lakh VDi Rs. 8.04 Lakh ZDi Rs. 8.81 Lakh ZDi + Rs. 9.77 Lakh ZDi + Dual Tone Rs. 9.99 Lakh

