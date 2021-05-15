SUV cars are so much in demand because of their advanced features, attractive looks, and engine power. Features such as height-adjustable and ventilated seats make them a favourite among car lovers. Moreover, they are durable, spacious, and have excellent safety features. If you want to own an SUV without burning a hole in your pocket, you need to check out the 5 best SUVs under 15 lakhs.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue is one of the most affordable SUV cars under 15 lakhs. It has good fuel efficiency, a spacious interior and sturdy construction. The car’s comfortable interior matches its luxurious exterior styling.

Notable features of the SUV car include high ground clearance, adjustable front seats, and an eight-inch infotainment display. The car’s safety assistance features help minimize the risk of collision.

Hyundai Creta

If you are looking for a stylish, affordable SUV, you should check out Hyundai Creta. It provides a compact SUV experience and has great safety features. Due to its powerful engine and compact design, it is considered to be on the list of one of the best SUV under 15 lakhs.

The vehicle has 6 airbags, crash sensors, electronic stability control, central locking, seat belt warning, and an Emergency stop signal, making it one of the safest SUVs.

Tata Nexon

Due to its great safety ratings and premium features, Tata Nexon is one of the best SUVs under 15 lakhs. Its unique and quirky design has won the hearts of many car lovers. It has both diesel and petrol variants. The next-gen features of the car, such as smart cabin utility and floating dash-top touch screen, make it desirable. With comfortable seats, great steering, a good sound system and excellent fuel economy, it is one of the best and the most affordable SUVs.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is a sporty compact SUV with a great design and wonderful features. The car has sporty aesthetics and offers a great driving experience. The car has premium features such as a 10.25-inch touch screen, ventilated front seats, LED sound mood lighting, AI voice command, BOSE 7-speaker audio system, and OTA map updates. It provides five transmission options depending on the variant and engine selected. You will enjoy a great driving experience in the city. Kia Sonet has an excellent finish which makes it one of the most attractive SUV cars.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

If you are looking for an affordable SUV with spacious interiors, good ground clearance, and a powerful engine, you must check out Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It has many features such as automatic climate control, keyless entry, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM, and a great infotainment system. Hence, it makes the cut in the best SUV under 15 lakhs list.

These are the 5 best SUVs under 15 lakhs. All of them offer great features at affordable prices. But a word to the wise, always choose a car that provides excellent safety along with a great driving experience.