Mitsubishi Outlander was first launched in India in 2008. Though feature rich and priced aggressively, it did not perform very well in our market. The main reasons for this were, it was a 5 seater and came only in a petrol version. Now, Mitsubishi is again bringing the brand back to India and this time in a seven-seater avatar. The third generation Mitsubishi Outlander launching in India will still only be available with a petrol engine. It should not be a problem this time around considering that our market has greater acceptability for petrols these days.

The bookings of the new Outlander have already begun a while ago and all the details about it are also out. If a report from Autocar is to be believed, the car will be launching in the month June. The booking amount for the car is set at Rs. 5 Lakh and deliveries will begin somewhere mid of June.

Mitsubishi Outlander Features

The car will be offered only in one, top of the line model which will come loaded with all the bells and whistles. Here is a quick look at some of the key features of the new car:

LED Headlamps and Fog Lamps

Electric Sunroof

Rain-Sensing Wipers

ABS+EBD

Active Stability Control

Hill Start Assist

7 Airbags

Auto Headlamps

Leather Interiors

Rockford Fosgate Sound System with a 6.1 Inch Display

Shark Fin Antenna

Dual Zone Climate Control

Electric Parking Brake

Keyless Entry with Push Button Start

The car will be powered by a 2.4L petrol motor producing 167PS power and 222Nm of torque. It will come mated to a CVT transmission equipped with paddle shifters. The car will also feature a 4WD system with an electronically controlled mode selector. Braking duties will be done by ventilated discs up front and solid discs at the rear. New Outlander will be available with 7 colour choices namely Black Pearl, Cosmic Blue, Orient Red, Titanium Gray, White Solid, White Pearl and Cool Silver.

Mitsubishi is bringing the new Outlander as a CBU to our shores. This will result in the car being priced a little higher. It is expected that Mitsubishi might price it around Rs. 30 Lakhs. The main competitor of the car in our market will be the new Honda CRV (petrol version) which will be launching here later this year.

