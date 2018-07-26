New Sub-4 Meter SUV from Hyundai based on the Carlino concept…

A new sub-4 meter SUV from Hyundai has been caught testing for the first time. The car was spotted testing in the USA. Spy pics of the upcoming SUV were shared in a story published by CarWale. The new SUV is expected to be based on the Carlino concept. This boxy concept was first showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo in New Delhi. The new car is expected to carry forward this design language and will be getting many straight lines.

New Sub-4 Meter SUV from Hyundai – What to Expect?

From the spy pics, we can easily see that the new SUV will carry forward the overall boxy stance of the Carlino concept with some subtle changes. The roof, for instance, will be tapering down towards the rear rather than being more straight-ish as on the concept. Also, the rear window will have the trailing arm follow the slope of the roof instead of being straight. Further, the bonnet appears to be slightly longer too, if compared to the concept.

Another interesting bit to notice is the grille of the car. Rather than following the new cascading grille design with curving sides, the car gets a more quadrilateral shaped one. This might be done to make it suit the overall squarish design language of the car. Also, the headlights appear to be vertically stacked with DRL’s & indicators on the top and light beams at the bottom. This will help in enhancing the butch design of the car further. We can also notice notches on the wheel arches, these may be the provisioning for claddings.

The spy pics do not show anything on the interior of the test mule but, knowing Hyundai we can rest assured that the car will come loaded to the brim. Features like a touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control etc. are a given. What we need to see is the theme design which the new car will carry on the inside.

We can expect the new SUV to make its global debut next year and then get launched in India sometime later. It will be very interesting to see where exactly will Hyundai position it in our market w.r.t its pricing.





