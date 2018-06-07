4th Generation Suzuki Jimny is expected to be unveiled at the 2018 Tokyo Motor Show later this year…

We very well know that the all-new 4th generation Suzuki Jimny is under development for quite some time. Spy pics of the car have been shared across the web multiple times over past year and a half. The frequency of these has increased manyfold in the past few months, hinting that the launch is fast approaching. The expectation is that the new Jimny will be unveiled at 2018 Tokyo Motor Show later this year. To bolster these hopes, Suzuki showcased a pre-production version of the 4th gen Jimny to select audience in Japan recently. Also, a spy video leaked online a few days ago showcased a number of Jimnys parked inside a stockyard like facility. This also affirms that the launch is imminent.

The car showcased in Japan looks very similar to the ones in the stockyard video. This shows that the car is very much production ready. It sported a very funky lime green color, on the lines of the shade offered on Mercedes G Wagon some time back. Notably, the design of the new car also looks to be somewhat inspired by the G Wagon. One more thing to notice is the Blue color of the car visible in the spy video. It will definitely remind you of the similar shade offered on Maruti Suzuki Gypsy in 80’s and 90’s. The new car is also expected to get other colour options like red, brown & white in addition to the showcased green and spied blue shades.

4th Generation Suzuki Jimny Exteriors & Interiors

Exteriors:

The new design of 4th gen Jimny is a complete departure from the current generation car’s road-biased look. The new car looks more rugged and inspired by the earlier generation models. The car carries forward its iconic 5 slat grille design integrated with an all black surround. This grille also houses the round headlights, which looks like projector units, and the round shaped indicators. New Jimny will feature all black front and rear bumpers to increase its rugged appeal. The front fog lamps are round in shape as well and are housed in the bumpers.

The overall body design is kept boxy with straight lines and sharp edges. Carrying on this design language forward, the wheel arches are also made more squarish in shape. The car will have many elements blacked out like the roof, ORVMs and alloy wheels in addition to the bumpers. This, together with the upright stance and expected off-road capabilities of the car, makes its burly nature more prominent.

Interiors:

The interiors of the all-new Jimny will be a mix of contemporary and old style. The most interesting piece of this would be the instrument cluster. The designers have made an effort to bring in design from the 2nd gen and earlier Jimnys. People who have seen the current Gypsy on offer in India can easily relate to it as the new design is quite similar to it and has remained the same here for nearly 3 decades.

The high set design of the dash, similar to the older gen vehicles, has also made its way to the new car. The dash now features all new AC vents, steering wheel, different buttons and an infotainment system. Many of these features will be shared with other Suzuki models like Ignis, Swift etc. The infotainment system is a first-time addition to the car and is done to keep the product up to speed with the current trends.

4th Gen Suzuki Jimny Engines, Transmission & Off-Road Hardware

The new car is expected to be offered with two petrol motors, a 1 L boosterjet and a 1.2 L dualjet one. There is also a speculation of the car featuring both manual and automatic gearboxes. As far as the off-road hardware is concerned, new Jimny will feature Suzuki’s AllGrip Pro system.

Though the spied vehicle is a 3 door version of the car, there is a speculation that an extended wheelbase 5 door version will also be on offer at a later stage. The car will be revealed globally in the second half of this year. We never got the previous generation Jimny to our shores but, with the increasing interest in lifestyle vehicles in our country, we hope Suzuki will definitely bring it here this time.

