Nissan Terrano Sport Edition to cost Rs. 12.22 Lakh

Nissan has launched a special edition of its Terrano SUV called the Terrano Sport Edition, in India. The car is basically the same as the standard Terrano with some cosmetic enhancements and additional features. The special edition car is priced at Rs. 12,22,260/-.

In a press release, Mr. Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan India Private Limited said, “Inspired by our global SUV heritage, the all new Terrano Sport Edition makes a bold statement and entry on the road. The sporty exteriors clubbed with the smart, luxurious dual tone interiors make it a great package for the customers who are looking for an SUV that complements their achievements and reflects their adventurous lifestyle.”

Nissan Terrano Sport Features

Here is a quick overview of the additions which the Nissan Terrano Sport edition gets over the standard car:

Dynamic body decals with an all-black roof wrap

Black wrapped pillars

New wheel arch cladding

Bold stripes on hood, fenders, rear bumpers and front & rear doors

Crimson stitched seat covers

Floor mats with crimson highlights

The special edition car also comes with the “NissanConnect” connected car platform. Its a smartphone app which offers features like geo-fencing, speed alert, curfew alert, nearby pit stops, locate my car and share my car location among others. Nissan will be offering this as a free service for three years.

In addition to this, the car also gets features from the standard car like dual tone interiors, 7-inch touchscreen navigation system, steering mounted audio/phone control, touch lane change indicator, dual airbags, DRLs, ABS and EBD with brake assist. The Terrano Sport edition will come with a 1.5L 4 cylinder diesel engine producing 85PS power and 200Nm torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox will do the transmission duties.





