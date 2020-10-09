Global Unveil of Nissan MAGNITE on 21 Oct; Spotted Uncamouflaged

Nissan Magnite launch date may be announced during the unveil of its production version. A spy pic reveals that it will come with dual-tone paint scheme…

Nissan has been testing its upcoming compact-SUV, Nissan Magnite, in full swing. The car was recently spotted at a fuel station when it was being refilled. It revealed the vehicle absolutely undisguised, with only the badging covered.

The picture shows off the rear portion of the car, which looks muscular and very similar to the design concept video the company revealed a month ago. However, the company has toned down the rugged look shown in the concept in the production-ready model.

From what we were able to make out of the images, the car gets a dual-tone paint scheme. The spotted model adorns a combination of a blue body with a silver roof. The colors compliment each other well, and so are those sharp rear lamps and the creases on the tailgate. We can also see the big ‘Magnite’ badging at the rear section.

The car gets a rear-wiper with defogger coils and the third auxillary brake light at the top. It also gets a big rear bumper that houses the number plate, and a small rear diffuser. Magnite receives huge black claddings over the wheel arches that give it a bold look.

As we were about to post this story, Nissan has shot in a press note announcing the global premiere of the production version of the compact SUV scheduled for 21 October.

Alongwith, Nissan has also shared some ‘spy’ pics of the car under tests. Rakesh Shrivastava, Managing Director at Nissan, says that Nissan will be a ‘game changing’ product in India. The sub-4 meter Magnite will take on Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza head-on as its competition.

