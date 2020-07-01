Advertisement

Nissan Magnite launch timeframe has also been officially revealed. This is going to be an extremely interesting launch from Nissan…

The Japanese carmaker – Nissan is revamping its entire product line-up to increase its profitability. The move involves an upgrade to various models along with the introduction of new models as well. The company has now released few teasers of its upcoming B-segment compact SUV which, we know, will be called as Magnite.

It is speculated that Magnite was initially developed to carry the Datsun badge, but the company changed its strategy midway and it will now debut under Nissan’s moniker. However, Maginte still appears to retain the signature Datsun hexagonal grille. Other features include huge L-shaped LED daytime running lamps, along with sharp LED headlamps which have been teased in a few pics shared by the brand.

According to an earlier video, Magnite has sporty tail-lamps, along with chunky wheel arches, which are laced with black cladding. There are reports that it will come with dual-tone exteriors and features like connected car technology, 360-degree parking camera, automatic climate control, etc.

Nissan Magnite Launch & Unveiling

Nissan has also revealed that Magnite will premier on the 16th July at the company’s headquarters for the world. Additionally, it has clarified that its Indian launch is slated for the second half of FY21 that means it can be here anytime between October 2020 to March 2021!

In terms of specifications, the lower-spec versions of the car are expected to come with the 72 hp 1.0-liter engine. Expect the motor to be equipped with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an AMT, depending on the variants. The higher variants will boast of a 95 hp 1.0-liter three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. There may not be a diesel engine at all.

The biggest talking point is its target price point! As per a recent media report, Nissan is targeting an extremely aggressive price tag of ₹5.25 lakh for the starting variant. This is sure to create a lot of ripples in the already hotly contested compact SUV segment which comprises Brezza, Venue and EcoSport as the main rivals.

–Moin Ahmed