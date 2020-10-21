Production Nissan Magnite Unveiled; Looks Brilliant!

Nissan Magnite launch will be early next year and what we see is a potentially cracker of a product in the compact SUV segment. Pricing should be aggressive as well…

After teasing it for several weeks now, Nissan has finally unveiled the production version of its all-new B-SUV – MAGNITE. The car becomes the first product under the company’s ‘Nissan Next’ strategy for the Indian market.

The compact SUV was unveiled to the world today, and according to the company, the product has been built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’. Nissan informs that Magnite has been designed in Japan, in-line with the requirements and aspirations of Indian customers.

It comes loaded with features like bi-projector headlamps, streak turn-indicators, L-shaped DRLs, fog lamps, all of which contain LEDs. Additionally, it also comes with a functional roof-rail (which can carry 50 kilos of load) and 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Getting inside the car, you can see premium JBL speakers, powered by Harman, ambient/mood lighting, puddle lamps, air purifier, and wireless charger. Apart from that, Magnite also gets a big 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, coupled with built-in voice recognition, Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a segment-first 360-degree camera that even gives out a virtual bird-eye view of the car.

In terms of storage, you get a luggage room capacity of 336L with 60-40 split foldable rear seats. For safety, it gets ABS with EBD, traction control system, hill start-assist, dual airbags, speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and more.

Magnite will come with an HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo petrol engine mated to a manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. While the company claims a fuel efficiency of 20 kmpl, it has not revealed the specifications of the motor yet.

2020 Mahindra Thar Launched at ₹9.80 Lacs: All Variant Prices Inside

Since this is a make-it-or-break-it product for the company, expect prices to be very, very competitive. Magnite will be launched in the first half of 2020 and will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet etc.

-Moin Ahmed