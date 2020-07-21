Advertisement

Uncamouflaged Nissan Magnite spy pics have started to come in suggesting that the compact SUV could be in the last phase of testing…

It was only a few days ago that Nissan unveiled the concept of the upcoming Brezza rival – the Magnite. And now we have the first spy-pic of the compact SUV revealing the front of the production version for the first time.

In its concept form, Magnite looked brilliant and the good thing is that Nissan has managed to carry over a lot of those design elements onto the production version. We can see the same bold radiator grille, L-shaped elements on the bumper, and the sculpted bonnet.

We assume that the spied model is a mid-spec variant, as the car misses out on LED DRLs and LED headlamps while retaining the same headlamp design of the concept version.

Here is the sharp and aggressive front of the concept…

Nissan has set its hopes extremely high on this model, as it aims to mark its comeback in the Indian market with this car. Magnite is expected to come loaded with features like the connected-car tech, a 360-degree camera, and a lot more. Bundled with this could be a stonker of a price tag!

All this is very important, as Magnite will be pitted against very worthy rivals, including the Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport etc., when it debuts in the coming few months.

-Moin Ahmed

Source: Belturdrive