Advertisement

The appended Nissan Magnite video describes the design approach the company took to style the upcoming compact SUV…

Though we are still few months away from the launch of Nissan’s most important project for India – the Magnite compact SUV, the company is building up the ante around it.

In a latest, the Jap has revealed the design approach it followed in styling the Magnite Concept. Takumi Yoneyama, who is the Design Manager of the small SUV said…

The Nissan Magnite Concept embodies Nissan’s spirit in every way. Our design approach was based on the art of sculpting and not just drawing lines on paper. We sculpted a solid and dynamic feel by carving shape from a big, overhanging body. We followed the core of Japanese sense and aesthetic by extracting pure dynamism and shedding the unnecessary. We are proud to introduce our newest creation and we hope that our customers in India will love it. Advertisement

Rakesh Shrivastava, who consolidated Hyundai India’s sales for six years as its Marketing and Sales Director, recently joined Nissan as the company’s Managing Director. Under his leadership, Nissan intends to steer the Indian division to respectable sales. And for that the Magnite concept is probably the most important car.

On Magnite, Rakesh said,

The Nissan Magnite Concept is designed in Japan while keeping in mind the requirements and aspirations of the Indian customers. The front section and the grill frame feature a vertical motion to enhance rigidness. In contrast, very sleek and sharp LED Head lamps and L-shape Daytime running light create a strong impression. This dynamic combination gives the car a confident and bold look; special tinted red color adds further depth and makes it look solid and vibrant.

SPIED: RENAULT KIGER COMPACT SUV SPOTTED; MAY START AT UNDER 6 LAC

Here is a video Nissan released recently..

WORLD PREMIERE: KIA SONET UNVEILED; IS FEATURE LOADED

The production Magnite is expected to be very similar to this concept. Its front was busted recently and you can check it out here. It is speculated to come at a shocking stating price tag of Rs 5.25-5.50 Lakh ex-showroom.