Renault KIGER Deliveries Start With a BANGGG!

Renault Kiger deliveries commenced in style – the company delivered more than 1100 units in a single day across India…

Two sub compact SUV siblings – Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger have ignited this segment. They are grabbing eyeballs not just because of their super aggressive price tags but they are extremely interesting products in this segment.

In a latest word, Renault has announced the kickstart of deliveries of its Kiger in style. It delivered as many as 1100 units pan India on the first day of commencement on 3rd March 2021. Kiger is an India-first product which means that it is being manufactured here and will cater to the demand of the local market before being considered for other export markets.

The sub 4 meter SUV, which is available in two engine options (including a turbocharged petrol option) is a very generous package offered at extremely competitive prices. It, in fact, is India’s most affordable compact SUV, undercutting its sibling Magnite by a few thousand rupees.

You can book the car on the official website apart from the company’s 500 dealer strong network. There are four variants on offer – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. There are six colors to chose from – Caspian Blue, Radiant Red, Moonlight Silver, Planet Grey, Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown. The good news is that dual tone options are available across the range – right from the base variant onwards.