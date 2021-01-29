Renault KIGER Makes Global Debut In India; Will be Aggressively Priced

Renault Kiger launch very soon. It will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, etc in the hotly contested segment…

Renault India has unveiled its much-awaited compact SUV – the Kiger in the country. Based on the Kiger Show Car concept unveiled in November 2020, the car has made its global debut in India.

The sub-4-metre SUV will be introduced locally in March 2021, before being shipped abroad. It will share its CMF-A+ platform with its cousin – Nissan Magnite. With high levels of localization, the Kiger is expected to be priced aggressively, to create a stir in the highly contested segment comprising Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300.

In terms of styling, Kiger comes with a split LED headlamp cluster with LED DRLs on the top. It gets a busy bumper with wide central air-vents, along with 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Apart from that, it comes with sporty roofline, grey roof rails, C-shaped LED tail lamps, faux skid plates at the front and rear, thick black wheel arches, dual-tone exterior paint scheme, etc.

Talking about the features, the SUV comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apply CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, cruise control, etc. It has 405 litres of boot space, and will be available in six color options.

Mechanically, it will come with a 1.0 litre petrol engine that produces 72 PS power. However, the top-end turbocharged variant will produce 100 PS of power with 160 Nm torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox or a CVT. It also gets three drive modes, including Normal, Eco, and Sport.

-Moin Ahmed