Renault KIGER Launched at 5.45 Lac; Most Affordable Compact SUV

Super aggressive Kiger price makes it a terrific value. It comes in a variety of engine-gearbox combinations and different variants…

Renault has officially announced the launch of its much awaited compact SUV Kiger. Based on the CMF-A platform, it is the sibling of Nissan Magnite which has opened to bumper bookings and sales, very recently.

Kiger has been developed and produced in India with collaboration of company’s Indian and French teams. However, this is an India-first product and will go to other markets later.

Kiger is powered by the Renault’s 999cc, 3-cylinder engine that produces 72 PS of peak power at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of max torque at 3500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a 5-speed AMT.

You also have the option of choosing the turborcharged version of this engine which can be had with the option of a 5-speed manual transmission or an X-Tronic CVT box. On the manual transmission, this motor produces 100 PS of power at 5000 rpm and 160 Nm of torque between 2800 to 3600 rpm. On the CVT there is a minor torque drop (it produces 152 Nm between 2200 to 4400 rpm).

The Kiger is shod with 16 inch tyres, has a boot volume of 405 liters and a ground clearance of 205 mm.

Kiger Price

Kiger Rs 5.45 Lakh to Rs 9.55 Lakh *all prices ex-showroom Delhi

Kiger is available in four variants – RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. They have been divided in 12 trims and all the variants have a choice of dual tone shades at a payment of Rs 17,000 over the standard colors. It must be noted that these are introductory prices for now.

Renault is offering Kiger in six color choices – Ice Cool White, Mahogany Brown, Radiant Red, Caspian Blue, Moonlight Silver and Planet Grey.

Bookings are now open and you can secure your car at a payment of Rs 11,000 at the dealerships or at the official website. Kiger will be available across more than 500 company dealerships