Renault Launches New Kiger RXT(O); Completes 10 Years

New Kiger RXT(O) is offered in both manual and automatic transmission options and bookings have already commenced…

French automaker Renault is celebrating ten years of its presence in the Indian market. Within the decade the company has managed to create a fairly big customer base of 7,00,000 people. On the special occasion, Renault has launched a new RXT(O) variant of its Kiger compact SUV.

The Renault Kiger RXT(O) will continue with the 1.0L engine in both manual and automatic transmission options.

KIger comes with premium features such as Tri octa LED pure Vision Headlamps and Diamond cut alloy wheels. The latest Kiger RXT(O) also offers Advanced Atmospheric Filter and Wireless Smartphone Replication Function for connecting smartphones to the Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

Here is a pic of the KIger from our review. Click image to read it…

The new variant of Kiger is available in a Radiant Red Dual Tone feature. The bookings for the Renault Kiger RXT(O) have commenced from 6th of August.

Recently, Renault announced various offers for its Kiger on Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi. There were exchange bonuses and cashback offers as a part of the package. With India venturing into the festive season, expect many such offers to be thrown by makers.

Renault is also carrying out a vehicle scrappage program named ReLIVE. It allows customers to exchange their old End of Life vehicles with new Renault cars while getting the best scrap value along with other scappage benefits.

-Swayam Prakash