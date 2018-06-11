Volkswagen Polo, Ameo & Vento Sport Edition will be available across India starting immediately…

Volkswagen has launched the Sport edition for its Polo, Ameo & Vento line of cars. These special edition cars will be available across India at no additional cost. The Sport edition of Polo, Ameo and Vento are more of a cosmetic upgrade and there will be no change in the mechanicals and features. In addition to this, Volkswagen also launched a 360-degree marketing campaign #BeASport. Under this, any customer test driving Volkswagen cars can write a slogan followed by #BeASport and participate in the initiative. One lucky winner stands a chance to win a Sport edition Volkswagen car.

On the occasion of the launch, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said,“ Volkswagen carlines endows the characteristics of the #BeASport campaign, offering the precision, power and performance as demanded by the Indian customers. With our special editions, we aim to reinstate the cheer, fun and the spirit of driving among our prospective customers this sports season.”

Volkswagen Polo, Ameo & Vento Sport Edition Highlights

Here are the highlights of the Volkswagen Sport edition cars:

Glossy Black Roof Foil

Stylish Side Foil

Black Glossy Rear Spoiler

Carbon Finish ORVM cover





