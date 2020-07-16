Advertisement

One of the biggest global unveil is scheduled to take place today. Nissan is premiering its B-SUV, which we know, will be called as Magnite, in all probability.

Magnite is being developed for countries like India and will be the most important product for Nissan. Speculations are rife that this compact SUV will be feature loaded and can come at shocking price tags of around Rs 5.25-5.50 Lakh.

You can watch the Live unveiling of the car at the following link. The show starts at 1 PM India time.

Till then you can read about two of its direct rivals that are also coming soon…

