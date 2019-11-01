You don’t want to fall prey to what your dealer tells you is best for you. Right? No one now does that. Every hand has a mobile and everyone is now technology-enabled. Evaluating an insurance premium quote is convenient than earlier. You have a pool of information available through which your requirements can be sorted. And when you are not a caveman, there will be no room to sit back and accept any number of biased guidelines from your dealer. When it is about your car insurance renewal , won’t you wish to drop down deep to explore and choose the best possible cover for you?

10 advantages of renewing car insurance online vs renewing from dealer

Office job from nine to nine, household responsibilities, and societal engagements occupy you for considerable hours. “Saas Lene ki Bhi fursat nai hai” but you want to be sure of your car insurance renewal. Let us see which is better – online or dealer.

Particulars Online Policy renewal Renewal through Dealer Convenient Online policy renewal is convenient because there is no middleman involved. Renewal through a dealer will involve following up with the dealer for both buying a policy and receiving a policy. Comparative Analysis A comparative analysis of car insurance cover from different insurers is easily available online for your disposal. On the other hand, renewal through a dealer can be based on his biased decision. Cost-Effective Online policy renewal is cost-effective because there is no cost hidden. Whereas renewal through a dealer will be expensive because his share of profit will be included in the premium. Premium The premium will be low and can be managed as per your need. The premium may be comparatively higher. Add-On Covers You can make an unbiased and independent decision to choose add-on covers. Your dealer may manipulate you to make a choice about the add-on covers. Premium Calculation You now have insurance premium calculator made available from all the insurers. Easily compute the premium choosing add-on covers that fit your requirements. While premium provided from a dealer can be completely based on his choice of covers for your car. Clauses You can thoroughly see what clauses are attached or applicable along with the cover. A dealer might hide some valuable information/clause or forget to communicate the same to you. When you will buy the policy and need to claim for something then you might be surprised with the clauses you were unaware about. No-Forms For online renewal of car, you do not have to fill in lengthy detailed forms. A dealer may ask for information and request you to fill proposal forms. Time-Saving Getting an online renewal is time-saving. Buying a renewal policy via a dealer may be time-consuming. Buy/Sell You are free to make any decision regarding buying a renewal policy. With a dealer, there are chances of push sales.

Buying a car insurance renewal online has its advantages. Instead of running to the different insurance agents or dealers and comparing the premium, calculating the premium online using a car insurance renewal premium calculator is much easier. You can easily calculate the premium customize the policy the way you want and compare the prices provided by different insurance providers.

There is no harm in following an online sales channel when it empowers you more. Some companies and insurers provide in-depth details for quick car renewals.

Imagine your policy falls due tomorrow and just when you were leaving to meet the dealer, your child cried out of stomach pain. You had to take her to the hospital and miss your meeting with the dealer. As it was the last day of renewal, you did not want to miss any important information but your daughter was of priority. So you decided that you will choose a renewal online considering various factors. And after you renew your car insurance online, you found that following online was way better.





