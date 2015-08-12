Mahindra Thar DI Gets Optional Power Steering

Barely a few days back, Mahindra launched the updated Thar but all the changes were limited to the CRDe version only. You can read about the changes and features here. However, the company has now also started offering the more basic Thar DI with an optional power steering.

They have updated the official website with the details and prices. Until now, Thar DI was offered with a mechanical steering but now with the softer steering things will definitely be a little easy on the shoulders. Both the 2WD as well as the 4WD get power steerings – on the 4 Wheel Drive it is standard, whereas on the 2 Wheel Drive, it is an optional extra.

Mahindra Thar DI Price

Here are the prices..

Thar DI 2WD: Rs 5,21,955

Thar DI 2WD PS: Rs 5,45,612

Thar DI 4WD PS: Rs 5,96,360

Mahindra is charging about Rs 24,000 for the power steering on the 2WD.

In comparison to Thar CRDe’s relatively modern 2498 cc 105 hp 247 Nm silent motor, Thar DI gets a crude 2523 cc MDI engine which is capable of producing 63 bhp of peak power and 182.5 Nm of maximum torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.





Comments