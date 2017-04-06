S-Cross facelift launch expected in H2 2017

Suzuki unveiled the S-Cross facelift in Hungary last year and there were already rumours of it coming to India. These rumours have found some base with the spotting of the S-Cross facelift at Maruti Suzuki’s Gurgaon facility. This is the first time the updated crossover has been spotted in India.

Not much is visible in this lone spyshot from Team-bhp apart from its left side headlamp and a wee bit of tyres and grille but it is enough to certify that this is indeed the facelift and discussions (or tests) are already underway regarding the car’s Indian introduction.

S-Cross facelift gets a new face with a chrome-laden front grille with vertical slats. The headlamps are all-new and sport projectors. To accommodate the changes, the front bumper has also been revised and at the rear Suzuki has lent it updated tail lamps and new alloy wheels.

S-Cross Facelift Launch

S-Cross facelift is expected to launch in India towards the second half of this year and we get a feeling that Maruti may also re-align its prices a wee bit.

Like the current car, the facelift continues to look drab but it is now a little more aggressive in design. The 1.3 liter DDIS will continue for sure. Maruti may discuss and decide about the future of 1.6 DDIS and they are also expected to add a petrol engine to the range.

Next Read: BUSTED: Next-Gen Dzire Revealed Completely; Launch Soon





Comments