Hyundai unveiled the new-gen Verna in September 2016 in China and today they have revealed the India-spec version. Adorning the Fluidic Sculpture 2.0 design language, it looks a lot more mature than the older version on sale and has lesser curves. It gets a wider cascading front grille, nice looking DRLs and a sloping roofline.

It also comes with new fog lamp enclosures and a lot of chrome apart from other visual differences vis-a-vis the current car. The rear LED tail lamps immediately remind us of the new elite i20.

It is larger than the current gen car in almost all dimensions. China-spec Verna sports all-black interiors inspired from the Elantra (pic & details of China-spec Verna) but the India-spec car has been teased with dual-tone interiors.

2017 Verna Quick Pointers

Verna has sold more than 8.8 million units in 66+ countries the world over. In India Verna has 3.17 lakh customers.

Currently in its fifth generation, the new Verna is built on a new K2 platform.

The new car gets ‘SUPER BODY STRUCTURE’ which gets 50 percent Advanced High steel and Hyundai claims low NVH and better safety along with enhanced performance.

The car has been optimised for Indian conditions.

Verna will come with 1.6 liter VTVT petrol and 1.6 liter U2 CRDi diesel engines. These will be mated to 6-speed manual and transmission options.

Next-Gen Verna Launch

Hyundai has officially announced that the New Verna will be launched in India on 22nd of August which is when its prices will also be announced. Bookings of the car have opened from today at all dealerships across the nation.

Verna has lost out the race to City and Ciaz and it will be interesting to see if this next-gen car can revive its fortunes.

