Mahindra S201 expected to be launched in coming months…

We already know that Mahindra is readying a new competitor for the compact SUV segment. This new car, codenamed the Mahindra S201, will be based on the SsangYong Tivoli. It will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon and, to a certain extent, the Hyundai Creta.

Now, if a story on TeamBHP blog is to be believed, a few days back Mahindra had organised a preview of the car for select customers/prospects. The whole aim of the preview was to take feedback from the audience about the upcoming car. This feedback is expected to be incorporated in the final car, making it more suitable for customer’s needs and aspirations. Doing so will also increase its chances to succeed in the market. Looks like Mahindra is taking customer feedback very seriously, way to go!

Mahindra S201 Highlights

Mahindra S201 will be by & large similar to the SsangYong Tivoli with exceptions of some cosmetic changes to make it more “Mahindra”. Let’s have a quick preview of what to expect from the upcoming car:

Exterior:

The car will feature a completely redesigned front grill to incorporate the Mahindra design language & branding. The story on TeamBHP says the grill on the preview car looked very similar to the one on XUV500.

It will feature a projector headlight unit with LED DRL’s.

S201 will have exactly the same design on the sides with big wheel arches, as the Tivoli.

The preview car featured 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels which might be on offer only on the top end variant.

The car will feature a completely redesigned rear end with an all-new tail light cluster. This will help make it more Mahindra’esk.

Interiors:

The car is expected to feature exactly the same interior design & features as the Tivoli with exception of Mahindra badging instead of SsangYong.

Tivoli is famous for its great inside space and we can expect the same from S201 too.

The car will have a wide enough rear seat to carry three adults with ease.

S201, showcased during the preview, had features like push-button start, leather seats, sunroof and 7 airbags. We definitely can expect these features to make it to the production model too.

The SUV will get a two pod analogue instrument cluster with a MID placed in between the meters.

The international model comes with a black & grey interior but, S201 will feature a dual tone black & beige one, something which Indians love.

The centre console will feature a piano black finish and steering wheel will feature audio, cruise & MID control buttons.

Features like dual-zone climate control, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system (Mahindra’s version), cruise control, rain sensing wipers, auto headlights, reverse camera and all-round parking sensors from the international spec Tivoli are expected to be offered on S201 as well.

Mahindra S201 Engine & Transmission

Mahindra S201 is expected to come powered by a 1.5L diesel engine with a speculated power figure of 113BHP. There is also a speculation of a 1.2L 3 cylinder turbo petrol engine to be on offer. The car will come with a 6-speed manual transmission. Looking at the huge inclination of the market towards the automatics, we hope Mahindra will include it in the list of offerings. Though the international version of the car comes with offroad hardware like an all-wheel drive system and a differential lock, we do not expect Mahindra to bring it to India even as an option (at least initially).

The biggest question that remains is, what will Mahindra name the new Car? Speculation is it might be named XUV300 and thus, the similarities in the grill design. This will also help Mahindra in leveraging the success and recall of the XUV brand for the new product.

Looking at features of the car and if Mahindra ends up pricing it well, it definitely has a potential to disrupt the compact SUV segment.

Pics Source: www.vikatan.com





