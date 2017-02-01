Home Blog
2017 City Facelift Launch on Feb 14 – New Spy Pics & Details Surface

Saad -
1
After its Thailand launch, the next market to get the 2017 City facelift will be India (meanwhile Honda Malaysia has also started launch...
Tiago-Sedan aka Kite 5 Launch Next Month; Spy Pics & 5 Observations

Neelanjan -
0
A new report pegs Kite 5 launch in March 2017. Tata Viago or Altigo as it may be called commercially, will be the...
Premium Car Over Kwid Being Explored by Renault

Neelanjan -
0
New report speculates a 'premium' car over Kwid. It could possibly be the Kwid sedan expected to be under four meter long... The CMF-A...
After Celerio Diesel, Maruti Discontinues 2 Variants of S-Cross 1.6 Out of Three

Saad -
0
Owing to lesser sales, Maruti discontinues S-Cross 1.6 variants... Sales of the S-Cross 1.6 have been dismal despite the presence of the exciting bigger...
Grand i10 Facelift Revealed; Gets a Bigger 1.2 Liter Diesel Engine…

Saad -
0
Grand i10 facelift launch is expected in the coming few days as its first spy pics, revealing the car, have surfaced. For the month...
Leaked: Production-Spec 2017 Beat Spied in Orange Colour, Launch Soon

Neelanjan -
0
   
What is Tata Hiding Under this Discover Sport Mule’s Shell? Q501 SUV?

Saad -
0
Are these first spy pics of Tata's much-awaited Q501 SUV? A very mysterious Discovery Sport test mule has been spotted on the roads by...
