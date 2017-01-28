Home Blog
Fiat’s 1.3L MultiJet Diesel Engine – List of All Indian Cars that Run on it [Updated]

Saad -
12
Update 28 Jan 2017: Now we have 21 cars that run on this engine and a lot more are coming up. Its elder brethren -...
Cross Hatchbacks

India-Spec Honda WR-V Leaked; Production Commences Before Launch in March

Neelanjan -
0
The all-important WR-V launch in India is expected soon and first pics of the India-spec car from the plant confirm the same. After...
Featured

Eight Most Fuel Efficient Cars with FE Above 26 kmpl & Price Under 10 Lakh

Neelanjan -
0
8 of India's Most Fuel Efficient Cars with rated fuel efficiency of over 26 km/l listed. And all of them are under 10...
Car Companies

New Report Speculates Kite 5 Launch in April; Spy Pics & 5 Observations

Neelanjan -
0
A new report pegs the Kite 5 launch in April 2017. Tata Viago or Altigo as it may be called commercially, will be...
C2-Sedans

2017 Nissan Sunny Launched in India; No Price Increment

Saad -
0
2017 Sunny price has remain unchanged... In order to bring back the C-segment sedan in the reckoning, Nissan has launched the 2017 Sunny in...
Compact SUV

Tata Nexon Launch in Second Half of 2017; Compact SUV Segment to Heat Up…

Neelanjan -
0
Nexon launch window has been shared by a new report... The sub 4 metre compact SUV segment has been a great success story for...
Advertorials

Rollr Mini: A Seamless Way of Connecting with Your Car

Saad -
0
Looking for a seamless car tracking & diagnostic device? You must read this then... With technological advancement, everything is available at your fingertips and...
