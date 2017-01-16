Home Blog
Spy Pics

2017 City Facelift Spotted at a Dealership in India; Launch in Few Weeks

Saad -
1
After its Thailand launch, the next market to get the 2017 City facelift is India. And few days after it was spotted during...
Read more
C2-Sedans

2017 City Facelift Introduced in Thailand; Indian Launch Expected Very Soon

Saad -
0
2017 City facelift launch in Thailand has taken place yesterday. In terms of changes, it gets a thinner (and more appealing) chrome bar...
Read more
Cross Hatchbacks

Maruti Ignis Launched at Over-Optimistic Prices; You Can Get a Ciaz Diesel Instead…

Saad -
1
Ignis price could turn away a lot of people who have booked the 'interesting-looking' small car... In what seems to be a pure case...
Read more
Chevrolet

Deal of the Month: Top End Cruze LTZ MT Only at 13.95 Lakhs

Saad -
0
Chevrolet Car offers for January 2017 In order to increase its falling sales, Chevrolet has turned to awarding massive discounts on its cars. They...
Read more
Crossovers

Confirmed: Tata Hexa Launch on 18th Jan: 10 Things You Should Know

Saad -
0
We talk about Tata Hexa Price (leaked), variants, engine options and other details including its launch. After the brilliant Tiago, Tata's next attempt at...
Read more
Cross Hatchbacks

Ignis Starts Reaching Dealerships; Brochure Reveals 9 Colour Options

Saad -
0
Ignis variants - total 15: including manual and AMT Ignis, which is scheduled to be launched in India on 13th of January is the...
Read more
Homepage

Rexton Sells Only 96 Units in 6 Months – To be Axed; Curtains for Ssangyong Brand

Saad -
0
Mahindra to Discontinue Rexton & Ssangyong Brand from India completely It was a question everybody was asking - what made Mahindra buy the Korean...
Read more
123...669Page 1 of 669

Connect with MotorBash

101,825FansLike
909FollowersFollow
15,926SubscribersSubscribe
© All Content Copyright MotorBash.com. Reproduction Not Allowed