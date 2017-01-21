Home Blog
MB Exclusive Scoop

SCOOP: Celerio Diesel Production Halted; Maruti Taking No New Bookings

Saad -
Celerio Diesel discontinued from production and the company has asked dealers not to take new bookings... It is widely known that Celerio diesel is...
Featured

Handling Charges are Illegal – Dealerships Can Loose Licence: A Fresh Case

Saad -
You must know - Handling charges are Illegal! However, despite a stern ruling by the Supreme Court earlier many dealers, without the fear...
Spy Pics

Bigger TUV500 Spotted; So, is The Xylo Going? [Update: New Spy Pics]

Saad -
Update - TUV500 (speculative name) has been spotted yet again by an Indianautosblog reader in Surat; continues to run on dummy tail lamps....
Compact SUV

Top of the Line EcoSport Platinum Edition Launched; List of 7 New Features

Saad -
We list EcoSport Platinum price, list of all seven changes and pics To catapult sales and to combat growing competition, Ford has launched the...
Crossovers

Tata Hexa Launched at 11.99 Lakhs, Lesser Than XUV500

Saad -
Hexa prices are impressive but they could have floated very aggressive 'real-introductory' prices (at least for the base variant) to create that initial...
SUVs

Duster-Sibling Captur Indian Launch Time Frame, Spy Pics & 3 New Details [Update]

Saad -
Renault Captur launch time frame falls bang in the festive period and it will fight out soft-roaders like Creta etc. Updated - New...
Spy Pics

2017 City Facelift Spotted at a Dealership in India; Launch in Few Weeks

Saad -
After its Thailand launch, the next market to get the 2017 City facelift is India. And few days after it was spotted during...
