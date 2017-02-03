HOME
Home
Blog
Spy Pics
2017 Xcent Facelift Spotted Testing First Time – Bigger Engine & New Rear Coming
Saad
-
February 3, 2017
0
The 2017 Grand i10 facelift has started reaching dealerships and an official communication of its launch and price reveal will come anytime now....
Read more
Spy Pics
Leaked: 2017 Beat Revealed Inside Out, Launch Soon
Neelanjan
-
February 3, 2017
0
Read more
Spy Pics
Confirmed: 2017 City Facelift Launch on Feb 14, Bookings Open
Saad
-
February 3, 2017
1
Honda has officially announced 2017 Honda City facelift launch date in India along with new details... After its Thailand launch, the next market to...
Read more
Scoop
Very Radical Toyota C-HR Crossover Coming to India Next Year [Speculation]
Saad
-
February 2, 2017
0
In a big surprising report, Autocar claims that Toyota C-HR is India bound! C-HR is probably Toyota's most aggressive looking car of current...
Read more
Spy Pics
Revealed – Grand i10 Facelift; Gets a Bigger 1.2 Liter Diesel Engine…
Saad
-
February 2, 2017
0
Grand i10 facelift launch is expected in the coming few days as it gets revealed completely in these spy pics... For the month of...
Read more
Spy Pics
[More Spy Pics Added] What is Tata Hiding Under this Discover Sport Mule’s Shell? Q501 SUV?
Saad
-
February 2, 2017
0
Are these first spy pics of Tata's much-awaited Q501 SUV? Update - More spy pics from Thrustzone added.. A very mysterious Discovery Sport test...
Read more
Upcoming Cars
Tiago-Sedan aka Kite 5 Launch Next Month; Spy Pics & 5 Observations
Neelanjan
-
February 1, 2017
0
A new report pegs Kite 5 launch in March 2017. Tata Viago or Altigo as it may be called commercially, will be the...
Read more
