Home Blog
After its Thailand launch, the next market to get the 2017 City facelift is India. And few days after it was spotted during...
2017 City facelift launch in Thailand has taken place yesterday. In terms of changes, it gets a thinner (and more appealing) chrome bar...
Cross Hatchbacks
Maruti Ignis Launched at Over-Optimistic Prices; You Can Get a Ciaz Diesel Instead…Saad -
Ignis price could turn away a lot of people who have booked the 'interesting-looking' small car... In what seems to be a pure case...
Chevrolet Car offers for January 2017 In order to increase its falling sales, Chevrolet has turned to awarding massive discounts on its cars. They...
We talk about Tata Hexa Price (leaked), variants, engine options and other details including its launch. After the brilliant Tiago, Tata's next attempt at...
Ignis variants - total 15: including manual and AMT Ignis, which is scheduled to be launched in India on 13th of January is the...
Mahindra to Discontinue Rexton & Ssangyong Brand from India completely It was a question everybody was asking - what made Mahindra buy the Korean...