Car Companies

New Report Speculates Kite 5 Launch in April; Spy Pics & 5 Observations

Neelanjan -
A new report pegs the Kite 5 launch in April 2017. Tata Viago or Altigo as it may be called commercially, will be...
C2-Sedans

2017 Nissan Sunny Launched in India; No Price Increment

Saad -
2017 Sunny price has remain unchanged... In order to bring back the C-segment sedan in the reckoning, Nissan has launched the 2017 Sunny in...
Compact SUV

Tata Nexon Launch in Second Half of 2017; Compact SUV Segment to Heat Up…

Neelanjan -
Nexon launch window has been shared by a new report... The sub 4 metre compact SUV segment has been a great success story for...
Advertorials

Rollr Mini: A Seamless Way of Connecting with Your Car

Saad -
Looking for a seamless car tracking & diagnostic device? You must read this then... With technological advancement, everything is available at your fingertips and...
MB Exclusive Scoop

SCOOP: Celerio Diesel Production Halted; Maruti Taking No New Bookings

Saad -
Celerio Diesel discontinued from production and the company has asked dealers not to take new bookings... It is widely known that Celerio diesel is...
Featured

Handling Charges are Illegal – Dealerships Can Loose Licence: A Fresh Case

Saad -
You must know - Handling charges are Illegal! However, despite a stern ruling by the Supreme Court earlier many dealers, without the fear...
Spy Pics

Bigger TUV500 Spotted; So, is The Xylo Going? [Update: New Spy Pics]

Saad -
Update - TUV500 (speculative name) has been spotted yet again by an Indianautosblog reader in Surat; continues to run on dummy tail lamps....
