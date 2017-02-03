Home Blog
Spy Pics

2017 Xcent Facelift Spotted Testing First Time – Bigger Engine & New Rear Coming

Saad -
The 2017 Grand i10 facelift has started reaching dealerships and an official communication of its launch and price reveal will come anytime now....
Spy Pics

Leaked: 2017 Beat Revealed Inside Out, Launch Soon

Neelanjan -
Spy Pics

Confirmed: 2017 City Facelift Launch on Feb 14, Bookings Open

Saad -
Honda has officially announced 2017 Honda City facelift launch date in India along with new details... After its Thailand launch, the next market to...
Scoop

Very Radical Toyota C-HR Crossover Coming to India Next Year [Speculation]

Saad -
In a big surprising report, Autocar claims that Toyota C-HR is India bound! C-HR is probably Toyota's most aggressive looking car of current...
Spy Pics

Revealed – Grand i10 Facelift; Gets a Bigger 1.2 Liter Diesel Engine…

Saad -
Grand i10 facelift launch is expected in the coming few days as it gets revealed completely in these spy pics... For the month of...
Spy Pics

[More Spy Pics Added] What is Tata Hiding Under this Discover Sport Mule’s Shell? Q501 SUV?

Saad -
Are these first spy pics of Tata's much-awaited Q501 SUV? Update - More spy pics from Thrustzone added.. A very mysterious Discovery Sport test...
Upcoming Cars

Tiago-Sedan aka Kite 5 Launch Next Month; Spy Pics & 5 Observations

Neelanjan -
A new report pegs Kite 5 launch in March 2017. Tata Viago or Altigo as it may be called commercially, will be the...
