Announcement of the new Trailblazer, launch of the New-Gen Endeavour (which took the segment by storm) and the introduction of the Next-Gen swashbuckling Fortuner, speculations of XUV700 – do you think this is the maximum heat this segment can generate? Wrong! Isuzu MU-X is here…

Autocar has shared spyshots of the Isuzu MU-X from India and before you write it off as another outdated model about to be made available here, let us tell you it will be one of the most interesting addition in this segment. Based on the I-GRIP platform MU-X is the newer-gen model of Isuzu’s MU series of SUVs (currently represented by their lanky MU-7 in India).

We already have had the first glimpse of it when Isuzu launched the D-Max V-Cross adventure pick-up (Vcross is based on MU-X) at real interesting price points. MU-X internationally is sold in two engine options – 150 hp 1.99 Liter and the other 175 hp 380 Nm 3.0 Liter – both diesel motors. It is the bigger 3.0 Liter motor that we expect Isuzu to plonk the Indian version with.

In an update, interior of the India-spec SUV has also been revealed. As expected, it is very similar to V-Cross but instead it features leather seats, automatic gearbox and a dashboard sharing cues with Trailblazer.

MU-X, which shares its underpinnings with the Trailblazer (Chevrolet has also announced Next-Gen Trailblazer for India), comes with features like 3 tonne towing capability, 5-star crash test (ANCAP) rating and all the regular bells and whistles you expect from a car of this segment. In terms of styling and design, though not in the league of Endy or Fortuner, it still manages to look fresher and relatively modern.

Now, why MU-X can make a difference in this segment is because of the possibility of it getting assembled here in India at Isuzu’s Sri City plant in Andhra Pradesh, which already assembles sibling V-Cross (which is a major reason of its luring price tag). If Isuzu can undercut its competition, unlike the current MU-7, the new MU-X has a big potential in our market which can unsettle major competition like Fortuner, Endeavour, Pajero Sport etc.

