Tigor price is over expectations but it still undercuts other cars in this segment handsomely…

Tata has officially launched Tigor, its third compact sedan after Indigo CS and Zest at an event in Delhi today. Tigor could easily be called as one of the better looking cars in this otherwise drab-looking segment of chopped sedans!

Based on the Tiago, Tigor carries forward the looks but has a very well designed coupe-like roofline falling onto the boot, which, by the way, at 419 liters is surprisingly the biggest in the segment. Tata has also added a few features in the compact sedan like the Harman touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, reverse camera etc.

Tigor Engines

Tigor continues with the same set of engines as that of tha Tiago.

1.2 Liter Revotron petrol engine which churns out 85 PS of peak power and 114 Nm of torque.

which churns out 85 PS of peak power and 114 Nm of torque. 1.05 Liter 3-cylinder Revotorq diesel engine capable of churning out 70 PS of power and 140 Nm of torque.

Both the engines come paired with 5-speed gearboxes. AMT is expected at a later stage.

Tigor Colours

Tigor is offered in a choice of 6 colours..

Platinum Silver Berry Red Copper Dazzle Espresso Brown Pearlscent Brown Striker Blue

Tigor Price

Model Prices Petrol Prices Diesel Tigor XE Rs 4.70 Lakhs Rs 5.60 Lakhs Tigor XT Rs 5.41 Lakhs Rs 6.31 Lakhs Tigor XZ Rs 5.90 Lakhs Rs 6.80 Lakh Tigor XZ (O) Rs 6.19 Lakhs Rs 7.09 Lakh

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

The diesel variants command a Rs 90,000 premium over their corresponding petrol trims. As compared to the XE variant of Tiago, Tata is asking you to pay Rs 90,000 more for the sedan.

We had expected more aggressive prices for Tigor especially by the expectations set by Tata Tiago which is offered at killer tags. But Tata chose to play safe with the Tigor. Segmentwise, Tigor still undercuts its rivals but we must understand it is a smaller car and most of the other cars offer full-fledged (4-cylinder) diesel engines. It would be interesting to see how Tigor affects its sibling Zest…

In terms of safety, only the top XZ and XZ(O) come with airbags and ABS.





