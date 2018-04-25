Toyota Yaris deliveries to start beginning of May….

Toyota has finally announced the launch and prices of its Yaris sedan. The car can be pre-booked now and the booking amount is set at Rs. 50,000. Deliveries of the car will begin from May 2018. Yaris is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 8.75 Lakh to Rs. 14.07 Lakh (ex-showroom India).

Toyota Yaris prices

Here is a quick look at variant vice pricing of Toyota Yaris:

Variant MT CVT J Rs. 8,75,000/- Rs. 9,95,000/- G Rs. 10,56,000/- Rs 11,67,000/- V Rs. 11,70,000/- Rs. 12,90,000/- VX Rs. 12,85,000/- Rs. 14,07,000/-

In a press release, Mr. N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota Yaris has already won nationwide appreciation for its class-leading features, superior comfort, top-notch quality and excellent performance. We thank our customers for such a heartening and exciting welcome for Toyota’s debut in the B-High sedan segment in India. As a sedan with great individuality and intuitive functions for people who constantly seek for something better, we aim to offer quality that exceeds its class. We hope customers well accept the world class sedan Toyota Yaris for the value propositions it has to offer in the segment. Toyota Yaris will be on display across all Toyota dealerships in India and customers may book for the test drive immediately”.

Toyota Yaris features

Here is a list some top features of Toyota Yaris:

Safety:

7 SRS airbags (driver + passenger, side, curtain and knee)

Anti-Lock Braking System(ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)

Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Vehicle Stability Control

Front & Rear Parking Sensors

All 4-wheel Disc Brakes

Comfort:

High Solar Energy Absorbing (HSEA), IR cut, Acoustic & Vibration Control Glass for Windshield & Doors

Power Driver Seat

Roof mounted air vents with ambient illumination for rear passengers

Adjustable Rear Centre Headrest

60:40 Split Rear Seats

Smart Entry with Push Start

Hand /Air Gesture controlled Infotainment system with Touch Screen Navigation

Paddle Shift for CVT + Cruise Control

Design:

LED Line Guide in Headlamp & Tail Lamps

Piano Black Interiors

Waterfall design Instrumental Panel

Yaris marks Toyota’s entry in the highly contested entry-level mid-size sedan segment. With many class first features, interesting pricing and famous Toyota reliability, Yaris is bound to give its competition a tough fight.





Comments