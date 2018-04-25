Toyota Yaris deliveries to start beginning of May….
Toyota has finally announced the launch and prices of its Yaris sedan. The car can be pre-booked now and the booking amount is set at Rs. 50,000. Deliveries of the car will begin from May 2018. Yaris is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 8.75 Lakh to Rs. 14.07 Lakh (ex-showroom India).
Toyota Yaris prices
Here is a quick look at variant vice pricing of Toyota Yaris:
|Variant
|MT
|CVT
|J
|Rs. 8,75,000/-
|Rs. 9,95,000/-
|G
|Rs. 10,56,000/-
|Rs 11,67,000/-
|V
|Rs. 11,70,000/-
|Rs. 12,90,000/-
|VX
|Rs. 12,85,000/-
|Rs. 14,07,000/-
In a press release, Mr. N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota Yaris has already won nationwide appreciation for its class-leading features, superior comfort, top-notch quality and excellent performance. We thank our customers for such a heartening and exciting welcome for Toyota’s debut in the B-High sedan segment in India. As a sedan with great individuality and intuitive functions for people who constantly seek for something better, we aim to offer quality that exceeds its class. We hope customers well accept the world class sedan Toyota Yaris for the value propositions it has to offer in the segment. Toyota Yaris will be on display across all Toyota dealerships in India and customers may book for the test drive immediately”.
Toyota Yaris features
Here is a list some top features of Toyota Yaris:
Safety:
- 7 SRS airbags (driver + passenger, side, curtain and knee)
- Anti-Lock Braking System(ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
- Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- All 4-wheel Disc Brakes
Comfort:
- High Solar Energy Absorbing (HSEA), IR cut, Acoustic & Vibration Control Glass for Windshield & Doors
- Power Driver Seat
- Roof mounted air vents with ambient illumination for rear passengers
- Adjustable Rear Centre Headrest
- 60:40 Split Rear Seats
- Smart Entry with Push Start
- Hand /Air Gesture controlled Infotainment system with Touch Screen Navigation
- Paddle Shift for CVT + Cruise Control
Design:
- LED Line Guide in Headlamp & Tail Lamps
- Piano Black Interiors
- Waterfall design Instrumental Panel
Yaris marks Toyota’s entry in the highly contested entry-level mid-size sedan segment. With many class first features, interesting pricing and famous Toyota reliability, Yaris is bound to give its competition a tough fight.