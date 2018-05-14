Ford Ecosport S & Signature Edition gets a sunroof among other enhancements…

Ford Ecosport S & Signature Edition have been launched in India. The S version of the car will become the new top of the line variant, sitting above Titanium+, while the Signature edition will be available as an option pack on the car’s Titanium variant. The launch of Ecosport S marks the come back of Ford’s award-winning Ecoboost turbocharged petrol engine in India, which was discontinued together with the previous gen model. In addition to the new engine, Ford Ecosport S also gets an all-new 6-speed manual gearbox. Another big addition to the Ecosport’s feature list with these variants is a powered sunroof, which Ford likes to call as a “fun-roof”.

In a press release Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director at Ford India said,“In line with our Feels like Family Promise, we are committed to meeting diverse needs of our

customers and act on their feedback. The addition of sunroof, a feature that customers have been demanding, and world-renowned EcoBoost engine technology, is an example of our commitment. Driven by customer feedback, the two new editions make our compact SUV even more stylish, trendier and fun-to-drive.”

Ford Ecosport S Features

Here is a quick look at the different features on offer with the Ford Ecosport S:

Exteriors

All new smoked HID headlamps with black inserts

Black fog lamp bezel

Blacked out grille

Black painted roof

Black roof rails

17 inch smoked alloys

Interiors

Orange accents on seats and instrument cluster

New 4.2 inch digital information cluster along with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as part of the instrument console

Powered sunroof

Ford’s SYNC 3 infotainment and connectivity system with 8-inch touchscreen

6 airbags

Ford Ecosport S Engine and Transmission

Ford Ecosport S will come powered by Ford’s 1.0L EcoBoost petrol engine producing 125 PS power and 170Nm torque. As per Ford, the Ecoboost engine offers a fuel economy of 18.1 Km/L and comes mated to an all-new six-speed manual transmission which will enhance its sporty characteristics further. The car will also get the 1.5L diesel motor, common across the range, producing 100PS power and gives a fuel economy of 23 Km/L.

Ford Ecosport Signature Edition Features

Let’s also look at the features of the Ecosport Signature Edition:

Exteriors

Front grille with chrome surround

Diamond cut 17″ alloy wheels

Black fog lamp bezel

All round graphics

Roof rails

Rear spoiler

Interiors

Powered sunroof

Blue accents on seat stitching, centre console and instrument panel

Additionally, the car will continue to have features of the standard car like:

SYNC 3 infotainment system with 8-inch floating touchscreen

Cruise control (AT)

Hill launch assist (AT)

Paddle shifters (AT)

Airbags and ABS

On Ecosport Signature addition, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra said, “Signature Edition further enhances the value for money proposition of the EcoSport with the introduction of sunroof and a host of exterior & interior changes that customers have been looking for,”.

Ford Ecosport Signature Edition Engine and Transmission

Ford Ecosport Signature edition will come powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder petrol engine producing 123PS & giving a fuel efficiency of 17Km/L. This engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit. The car will also get the same 1.5L diesel engine used across the range.

Ford Ecosport S & Signature Edition Colours & Pricing

Both the variants will be available in 7 colour options namely Lightning Blue, Canyon

Ridge, Race Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey.

Here are the pricing details of the new variants:





Model Petrol Diesel Ford Ecosport Signature Edition Rs. 1,040,400/- Rs. 1,099,300/- Ford Ecosport S Rs. 1,137,300/- Rs. 1,189,300/-

