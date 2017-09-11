2017 Gurkha price, colours & all details…

Force was pretty vocal that they would introduce a BS4 version of Gurkha, India’s most potent affordable off-roader. And after a long wait the new Gurkha has been officially launched.

Force says that their user studies suggested that not everyone wants an extreme off-roader and hence they have introduced the new Gurkha in multiple variants to suit wider audience needs.

Gurkha’s FM 2.6 CR 2596 cc diesel engine is now Common Rail and has been updated to meet BS4 emission norms. It produces 85 bhp of peak power at 3200 rpm and 230 Nm of flat torque between 1400 to 2400 rpm. The BS3 Gurkha, in comparison, churned out 82 PS of power and its peak torque was limited between 1800 to 2000 rpm.

The motor is mated to a new G28 5-speed transmission. It is offered in 3-door variant (Xplorer) which is 3992 mm in length (2400 mm wheelbase) and a 5-door variant (Xpedition) which has been lengthened to 4342 mm (2750 mm wheelbase). Ground clearance has been lowered to 205 mm for the Xplorer variant and 190 mm for the larger Xpedition version (older Gurkha had a 210 mm GC).

Force has also reduced the turning radius of Gurkha from 5.8 meter of the older version to 5.65 meter for the new Xplorer variant. The 5-door version, however, has a massive 6.25 meter turning radius. They have also redesigned the front with a seamless no-frills look and a more off-roader like simpler mudguards.

In addition, the Xplorer edition, which is the more rugged version out of the two, gets independent front suspension with coil spring on struts combined with multi-link with pan hard rod and coil springs.

2017 Gurkha Colours

The new Gurkha is available in four colors

Copper Red

Supreme White

Matt black

Moonbeam Silver

It continues to be available in hard top and soft top trims and seating capacity ranges from five to eight!

New BS4 Gurkha Price

As we told you, Gurkha is now being offered in two variants. Here are their respective prices..

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Gurkha Xpedition Rs 8.45 Lakhs Gurkha Xplorer 3 door Rs 9.40 Lakhs Gurkha Xplorer 5 door Rs 11.48 Lakhs

*all prices ex-showroom Delhi

This is a fresh salvo from the company as they are down and out from the market, almost. Force was selling single/entry double digit units of their Gurkha which also tells us that there is not a lot of market for niche products! But if you want a hardcore off-roader at affordable prices, rest assured there is none better than Gurkha, Thar included!

