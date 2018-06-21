Mahindra TUV300 Plus Launched in India Starting At INR 9.47 Lakh

Mahindra TUV300 Plus is a 9 seater SUV and will be offered in three variants…

After being present at multiple dealerships over past couple of months, Mahindra TUV300 Plus was officially launched yesterday. It is an extended, 9 seater version of Mahindra’s compact SUV, the TUV300. Thus, the TUV300 Plus also shares a lot of design and other features with the compact SUV. Notably, the new large SUV is mechanically different from the compact one. It gets a bigger engine and more power than the small car to makes it suitable to lug more occupants and stuff, which is what is expected from it. The new car fills up the gap which Scorpio has left open by becoming more premium and moving a step up on the ladder. It is interesting that the chassis of the new car is derived from the Scorpio as well.

On the launch of the new car, Mr. Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said,” The TUV300 has enjoyed a successful run since its launch in September 2015, with close to 80,000 vehicles on road. We are now pleased to introduce the TUV300 PLUS for customers who are looking for a true-blue SUV with more space & more power. The TUV300 PLUS will appeal to buyers looking for an SUV that compliments their aspirations and lifestyles.”

Mahindra TUV300 Plus Features Here is a quick overview of Mahindra TUV300 Plus’s features: TUV300 Plus gets a three compartment seat layout with two front-facing captain seats in front, a front-facing bench suitable for three passengers in the middle and two side facing benches suitable for four passengers at the rear.

Both centre and rear benches are foldable to create large storage space.

The car gets large 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors of the car are designed by Pininfarina design house and feature faux leather seats giving it a premium look.

It also gets steering mounted audio & phone control, rear defogger with wash & wipe, driver seat height adjuster, armrests on the front row, storage tray under the driver seat, lead me to and follow me home headlamps.

The car comes with a 17.8 touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation and 4 speakers & 2 tweeters, Bluesense App, Intellipark Reverse Assist and Driver Information System.

It also comes equipped with ECO Mode, Micro Hybrid Technology and Brake Energy Regeneration technology. Mahindra TUV300 Plus Safety Equipment The car comes equipped with the following safety features: Toughened high-strength steel body

Dual Airbags

ABS

EBD

Hazard light switch on in case of panic braking Mahindra TUV300 Plus Engine, Transmission, Size, Variants & Colours The new car boasts of a size of 4400mm in length, 1835mm in width and 1812mm in height. It comes powered by a mHawk D120 2.2L diesel engine producing 120 BHP power and 280Nm torque. it comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It also is equipped with Cushion Suspension Technology to offer a good ride experience. The car will be available in five colour shades namely Majestic Silver, Glacier white, Bold Black, Dynamo Red and Molten Orange. Mahindra TUV300 Plus will be offered in 3 variants P4, P6 and P8.

In order to make this interesting package more exciting, Mahindra is offering an attractive finance option for the car as well. Under this offer, the car can be bought with a low down payment and at an EMI of just Rs. 11,999/- only. There are also AMC options available to be bought at Rs. 0.31/km and extended warranty options extendable up to 5 years. In addition to plugging the gap between TUV300 and the new Scorpio, the new TUV300 Plus has a lot on offer for everybody. The base variant of the car will be a very interesting product for the fleet operators looking at its price and the space on offer. Additionally, the higher, more equipped variants would definitely excite consumers looking for big space together with the SUV styled body. Mahindra TUV300 Plus Price Variant Price (Ex-Showroom Mumbai) P4 Rs. 947,067/- P6 Rs. 983,067/- P8 Rs. 1,086,667/-

