Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ Limited Edition launched to celebrate Compass’s 25,000 sales milestone…

Jeep has launched the ‘Bedrock’ limited edition for its Compass SUV. It is launched to celebrate the 25,000 sales figure that Jeep Compass has achieved in less than a year of its launch. The limited ‘Bedrock’ edition will be based on the Sport variant of the SUV. The sales figure achieved by Jeep Compass is the best that any Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brand product has achieved in a 12 month period over last 10 years in India.

On the launch of Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’, Mr. Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India said, “We are proud of what we have achieved with the Jeep Compass in less than one year of it being in the market. With the Jeep Compass, FCA India has secured its best sales within a 12-month period, in the last 10 years. We are celebrating our 25,000 sales milestone with Indian customers by giving them the Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition. The Jeep brand has gained a considerable amount of recognition in India and we thank our customers who have placed their faith in our brand and products so far. The FCA team has been working tirelessly to strengthen that faith by providing them with a top-notch after-sales service experience, which is backed by our Mopar promise.”

Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ Features & Colours

As mentioned earlier, the Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ is based on the Sport model thus, will get all the features that it has. In addition to this, it will feature:

Reverse parking camera

16-inch gloss black alloy wheels

Side step for ingress

Bedrock branded seat covers

Black roof rails

Premium floor mats

Bedrock decals

Bedrock monogram

The Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ limited edition will be available in three colours namely Vocal White, Minimal Grey and Exotica Red.

Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ Engine & Transmission

The ‘Bedrock’ limited edition of Jeep Compass will come powered by the 2L turbo diesel engine producing 173 PS, similar to the one on other Compass models. It will come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission and the car will be available only in the 4*2 configuration.

Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ is priced at Rs. 17.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).





