Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift expected to be launched in second half of 2018

As Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift continues testing, our curiosity is reaching its peak to know what updates will it end up getting. New spy pics of the upcoming car have again surfaced on the web. It was shared in a story published by TeamBHP. There were two cars caught testing, both black coloured. Presence of smaller alloys and a two din stereo system suggest that the cars in spy pics might be the mid variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift New information

From the older spy pics and looking at the updated Alivio, by now we have some idea of what to expect from the new car. The new pics, though not very clear, bring forward some more aspects of the facelift. The most interesting of these is the new instrument cluster with a much larger MID. The twin-pod unit gets chrome rings around the meters. Also, the needles look to be of different design with the centre pivots having chrome rings around them. The large MID is nearly double the size of the existing one and looks somewhat like the one offered on top variants of Baleno. Hope the new Ciaz ends up getting the same interesting graphics in the MID as the Baleno.

The rear of the car only features Ciaz badging and all other badges are missing. This might mean that Maruti will be getting rid of all the details and going for a clean look like it did on the new Brezza. Additionally, the story reports that the reflectors on the rear bumper and front fog lamps were camouflaged which means that these will be updated as well. As per the story, one of the two test mules also featured a new auto gear knob, though cannot be seen in the pic. There can be two inferences from this, either the car was a petrol version with the new 1.5L petrol engine (as being speculated) and a new AT gearbox. The second case would be a diesel featuring an AMT box similar to the new Brezza. What is there on Maruti’s mind, only time will tell.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Engine

The biggest speculation around the Ciaz facelift is that it will come with the new K15B 1.5L petrol engine which produces 104HP and 130Nm torque. Notably, this engine was recently seen on the newly launched Ertiga in Indonesia. As a side note, the same Ertiga is also expected to be launched in India soon. If Ciaz gets this engine, it will help the car to stack much better against its competitors, all of which have more powerful motors. There is also speculations of Ciaz carrying a 1.5L diesel engine developed in-house as a replacement of the current one but, it might happen at a later stage.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Other Updates

Apart from the new petrol engine, there are expectations of some changes on the exteriors of the car like updated head & tail lamps, changed front grille and updated bumpers. We might also see the inclusion of DRL’s as well. With the new spy pics, we now know that Maruti is continuing with the black and beige colour theme on the interiors. The wooden element on the dashboard is hidden under camouflage which means it will be all new too. We can also expect the use of new fabrics giving the cabin fresher, more premium look. Addition of a sunroof and more airbags would be a welcome move to make the car more competitive.

There are no clear indications coming from Maruti about the launch of the new Ciaz but, the speculation is the second half of this year. With the new Vitara Brezza AGS launched recently and new Ertiga also expected this year, Maruti looks to be taking the game up a notch for its competitors in terms of the up to date product line up.





