Renault Kwid, the French company’s offering for the entry-level hatch market in India, was launched in 2015. It has become one of the most successful product for Renault here and over 200,000 of them have been sold in the country till now. Though small in size, the car offers good space inside it and also has a high stance due to its crossover inspired design. This has made it a very interesting proposition in India where SUV/crossovers are gaining more and more prominence every day. The car was initially designed keeping the Indian market in mind but, it got introduced in Brazil too, in 2017.

Now, Renault has launched an updated version of the car in India. The new Kwid range is called as the “Renault Kwid 2018 Feature Loaded Range”. The reason to name it like this is the addition of more features to the current version’s list. Further, it has got some enhancement to aesthetics as well. Interestingly, no change has been made to the pricing of the car. Additionally, the car will come with 4 years or 1 Lakh Kms warranty as standard.

2018 Renault Kwid Features

Let’s have a quick look at the new features of the 2018 Kwid range:

On the outside, the car features dual tone bumpers and C shaped Renault signature lighting.

The RXT(O) variant of the new Kwid will feature a new chrome grille.

On the inside, 2018 Kwid range will get rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor). It allows the rear seat belt to freely extend and retract with passenger movement. It also locks the belt during a sudden stop or upon impact.

The RXT(O) and Climber version of the new range will feature a rear parking camera.

AMT variants of the 2018 range now get a crawl feature which Renault likes to call as Traffic Assist. It will make the car crawl forward without accelerator input and also prevents it from rolling backwards on slopes.

The RXL variants will get front power windows and remote central locking from now on.

RXT(O) variant additionally will have a rear 12V socket and chrome insert on the gear knob.

The Climber variant will also get a rear armrest as well.

Apart from this, it will continue having features like 7-inch touchscreen Media NAV system, digital Instrument cluster, one-touch lane change indicator, radio speed-dependent volume control, driver airbag, pro-sense seatbelt pre-tensioners with load limiters etc. like the current version.

2018 Renault Kwid Engine & Transmission

Mechanically, there is no change to the 2018 Kwid and it will continue to be offered with the same engine & transmission options as the current car. It will come powered by a 0.8L petrol engine producing 54PS power which is mated to a 5 speed MT. It also has an option of a bigger 1.0L petrol engine producing 68PS power and comes mated to a 5 speed MT & an AMT box.

Speaking on the launch, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “With more than 2.5L customers, Renault KWID has successfully carved a unique position for itself in the compact car segment. We have kept KWID contemporary with regular product enhancements that reflect the rapidly changing and evolving customer trends. Taking this forward, the Kwid 2018 Feature Loaded Range combines design and technical advancements with compelling pricing, which makes it an even more attractive proposition. We look forward to further strengthening Kwid’s popularity and welcoming more customers into the Renault family as we endeavour to consolidate our presence in India”.

Here is an overview of the pricing of 2018 Kwid:

Variant Pricing (Ex-Showroom Delhi) Standard – 0.8L SCe INR 266,700/- RXE – 0.8L SCe INR 309,800/- RXL – 0.8L SCe INR 335,900/- RXT-O (MT) – 0.8L SCe INR 382,500/- RXT-O (MT) – 1.0 L SCe INR 404,500/- RXT-O- (AMT) – 1.0 L SCe INR 434,500/- KWID Climber MT- 1.0 L SCe INR 429,500/- KWID Climber AMT- 1.0 L SCe INR 459,500





