We had very recently shared a story highlighting that Maruti Vitara Brezza will soon launch with an AMT but, did not think it will be so early. Maruti today launched the AMT version of the car named as Vitara Brezza Auto Gear Shift (AGS). The car will be available in four variants namely VDi AGS, ZDi AGS, ZDi+ AGS and ZDi+ AGS Dual Tone.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza AGS Engine & Colours

The new car will come powered by the same diesel engine as the current model, producing 90PS power and 200Nm torque, mated to a 5 speed AMT. Vitara Brezza AGS will be available in 9 colour options namely:

Pearl Arctic Black

Granite Grey

Premium Silver

Blazing Red

Fiery Yellow

Autumn Orange (New)

Autumn Orange with Pearl Arctic White Roof (New)

Blazing Red with Midnight Black Roof

Fiery Yellow with Pearl Arctic White Roof

In addition to this, Maruti has refreshed the whole Vitara Brezza lineup. As pointed out in our previous post about the car, it has received some cosmetic as well as security feature updates.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Updates

Here is a quick look at the updates given to the refreshed model:

The manual version also gets the new Autumn Orange shade similar to the AGS version

shade similar to the AGS version The car will feature new all-black interiors

Higher variants will feature gloss black alloys

The front grill and rear door applique will be in chrome across all variants

Safety features like ABS + EBD, Dual Airbags, Pedestrian Safety Compliance and Isofix have been made standard across the line

All these features are common on both the AGS and manual variants. Additionally, the manual car will be available in the same colour shades as the AGS version. One thing to notice here is the Cerulean Blue shade from the old model has been discontinued. Features like Smartplay infotainment system, projector headlamps, Bull Horn LED light guides, keyless entry, push-button start, auto climate control, reverse camera, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers among others, will be carried forward from the old car.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price

Here is how much the new Vitara Brezza will cost (ex-showroom Delhi):

Model Price LDi Rs. 7,52,000/- VDi Rs. 8,04,000/- VDi AGS Rs. 8,54,000/- ZDi Rs. 8,81,500/- ZDi AGS Rs. 9,31,000/- ZDi+ Rs. 9,77,000/- ZDi+ AGS Rs. 10,27,000 ZDi+ Dual Tone Rs. 9,99,000/- ZDi+ AGS Dual Tone Rs. 10,49,000/-

