MINI has launched its Countryman “Sport Activity Vehicle” in India today. It will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. There are two petrol variants on offer, i) MINI Countryman Cooper S, ii) MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW inspired. Only one diesel variant is available and it is named as MINI Countryman Cooper SD. The deliveries of the car will begin from June 2018.
In a statement, Mr. Vikram Pahwa, President, BMW India said,
“The all-new MINI Countryman is built for adventure and an ideal companion for city trips to country getaways and long journeys. The second generation of the MINI Countryman represents a more distinctive and mature proposition of an ultimate all-rounder with ample space for you and your family. It is a perfect fit for an urban environment offering unique driving comfort, refined interiors and clever functionality. Every road marks the beginning of a new chapter, whether it’s a winding country road or the bustle of the city, now you can truly unleash your inner adventurer.”
The MINI Countryman is the roomiest of all the MINIs yet. It is longer by 20cm and wider by 3cm than the outgoing model. This has resulted in a good amount of space inside the car making it possible to accommodate 5 adults comfortably. The luggage space with all the seats up is 450 litres. This can be increased up to 1,309 litres with the help of 40:20:40 split foldable back seats.
MINI Countryman Features
Here is a quick overview of MINI Countryman’s features:
- Contrasting roof
- Hexagonal radiator grille
- LED headlamp & front fog lamps
- Rear fog light
- Multifunction steering wheel
- Interior and exterior mirror automatic dipping
- 2 zone climate control
- Roof-rails finished in satin aluminium and combined with silver-coloured side sill tops
- Circular central instrument panel surrounded by LED ring
- Three driving modes namely MID, Sport & Green
- Automatic tailgate
- Chrome exhaust
- Rain sensor
- Cruise Control
- Park Assistant
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Crash Sensor
- Cornering Brake Control
- Run flat tyres
Variant-Specific Features:
Additionally, here is a list of variant-specific features:
MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired
- John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit and rear roof spoiler
- 18-inch JCW thrill spoke alloy wheels
- JCW sports leather steering wheel
- ‘Leather Cross Punch’ Sport Seats
- Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System
- MINI Find Mate Bluetooth tags for item tracking
- MINI Wired Package with an 8.8-inch touchscreen
- Rear view camera
- Picnic bench
- MINI Excitement Pack featuring LED interior & ambient lighting and MINI logo projection on driver’s side
- Head-up display
- Wireless charging for phones
- Electric seat adjustment with memory
- Panoramic Sunroof
MINI Countryman Cooper S
- Sport leather steering wheel
- 17” channel spoke alloy wheels
- Leatherette carbon black upholstery
- 6.5” inch touchscreen infotainment system with MINI connected
- Height adjustment for front seats
In addition to features from Cooper S, MINI Countryman Cooper SD also gets
- Panoramic sunroof
- Electric seat adjustment with memory
MINI Countryman Engines
The petrol engine on Countryman S is a 2 litre 4-cylinder mill, with TwinPower Turbo Technology, producing 192 HP and torque of 280 Nm. This makes the car capable of reaching 100Km/hr in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 225 Km/hr. The diesel engine on Country SD is a 4-cylinder motor generating 190 HP and 400 Nm torque. Performance figures of this version are 0-100Km/hr in 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 220Km/hr. Both diesel and petrol variants will come equipped with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW will also get paddle shifters on it.
The car will be available in five colour options: Island Blue, Light White, Chilli Red, Melting Silver and Thunder Grey. The Cooper S JCW Inspired will also get a British Racing Green option additionally.
MINI Countryman Price
MINI Countryman Cooper S (Petrol) : INR 34,90,000
MINI Countryman Cooper SD (Diesel) : INR 37,40,000
MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (Petrol) : INR 41,40,000