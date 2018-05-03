MINI Countryman price starts from INR. 34.90 Lakhs…

MINI has launched its Countryman “Sport Activity Vehicle” in India today. It will be offered in both petrol and diesel versions. There are two petrol variants on offer, i) MINI Countryman Cooper S, ii) MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW inspired. Only one diesel variant is available and it is named as MINI Countryman Cooper SD. The deliveries of the car will begin from June 2018.

In a statement, Mr. Vikram Pahwa, President, BMW India said,

“The all-new MINI Countryman is built for adventure and an ideal companion for city trips to country getaways and long journeys. The second generation of the MINI Countryman represents a more distinctive and mature proposition of an ultimate all-rounder with ample space for you and your family. It is a perfect fit for an urban environment offering unique driving comfort, refined interiors and clever functionality. Every road marks the beginning of a new chapter, whether it’s a winding country road or the bustle of the city, now you can truly unleash your inner adventurer.”

The MINI Countryman is the roomiest of all the MINIs yet. It is longer by 20cm and wider by 3cm than the outgoing model. This has resulted in a good amount of space inside the car making it possible to accommodate 5 adults comfortably. The luggage space with all the seats up is 450 litres. This can be increased up to 1,309 litres with the help of 40:20:40 split foldable back seats.

MINI Countryman Features

Here is a quick overview of MINI Countryman’s features:

Contrasting roof

Hexagonal radiator grille

LED headlamp & front fog lamps

Rear fog light

Multifunction steering wheel

Interior and exterior mirror automatic dipping

2 zone climate control

Roof-rails finished in satin aluminium and combined with silver-coloured side sill tops

Circular central instrument panel surrounded by LED ring

Three driving modes namely MID, Sport & Green

Automatic tailgate

Chrome exhaust

Rain sensor

Cruise Control

Park Assistant

Dynamic Stability Control

Crash Sensor

Cornering Brake Control

Run flat tyres

Variant-Specific Features:

Additionally, here is a list of variant-specific features:

MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired

John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit and rear roof spoiler

18-inch JCW thrill spoke alloy wheels

JCW sports leather steering wheel

‘Leather Cross Punch’ Sport Seats

Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System

MINI Find Mate Bluetooth tags for item tracking

MINI Wired Package with an 8.8-inch touchscreen

Rear view camera

Picnic bench

MINI Excitement Pack featuring LED interior & ambient lighting and MINI logo projection on driver’s side

Head-up display

Wireless charging for phones

Electric seat adjustment with memory

Panoramic Sunroof

MINI Countryman Cooper S

Sport leather steering wheel

17” channel spoke alloy wheels

Leatherette carbon black upholstery

6.5” inch touchscreen infotainment system with MINI connected

Height adjustment for front seats

In addition to features from Cooper S, MINI Countryman Cooper SD also gets

Panoramic sunroof

Electric seat adjustment with memory

MINI Countryman Engines

The petrol engine on Countryman S is a 2 litre 4-cylinder mill, with TwinPower Turbo Technology, producing 192 HP and torque of 280 Nm. This makes the car capable of reaching 100Km/hr in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 225 Km/hr. The diesel engine on Country SD is a 4-cylinder motor generating 190 HP and 400 Nm torque. Performance figures of this version are 0-100Km/hr in 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 220Km/hr. Both diesel and petrol variants will come equipped with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW will also get paddle shifters on it.

The car will be available in five colour options: Island Blue, Light White, Chilli Red, Melting Silver and Thunder Grey. The Cooper S JCW Inspired will also get a British Racing Green option additionally.

MINI Countryman Price

MINI Countryman Cooper S (Petrol) : INR 34,90,000

MINI Countryman Cooper SD (Diesel) : INR 37,40,000

MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired (Petrol) : INR 41,40,000

